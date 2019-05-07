Medical Doctor Dr. Sanjoy Banerjee starts Blog about Pain Management and related health issues

Dr Sanjoy Banerjee, California, Pain Management Dr Sanjoy Banerjee, California, Pain Management Dr Sanjoy Banerjee, California, Pain Management Dr Sanjoy Banerjee, California, Pain Management Dr Sanjoy Banerjee, Wildomar, California, Pain Management

WILDOMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctor Sanjoy Banerjee , focusing on pain management at his clinics in California, started a Blog to provide easy-to-understand information about Pain Management issues so that the public and patients can easily understand the underlying medical issues and procedures. The Blog is available at https://sanjoybanerjeemd.home.blog/ Dr. Banerjee explains that “in today’s medical practices, nurses, staff and medical doctors rarely have the time to answer all questions that patients have. Patients may have questions that they forgot to ask, or did not have time to ask. That’s when patients start researching on the internet. They find opinions, reports from other patients, but rarely explanations from medical doctors.Many Americans need medical help in managing chronic pain resulting from injuries, hereditary conditions, and aging. However, many therapies and procedures are difficult to understand for a layperson. They include various therapeutic procedures and therapies.Pain management often uses an interdisciplinary approach for easing the pain and improving the quality of life of those living with chronic pain. A typical pain management team includes the medical doctor, pharmacists, pharmacists, and therapists. An effective team may also include mental health specialists and massage therapists.Treatment approaches to chronic pain include medications (such as analgesics, antidepressants and anticonvulsants), interventional medical procedures, physical therapy, exercise, application of ice or heat, and possibly psychological therapy.Medical procedures, such as for chronic back pain, include steroid injections, facet joint injections, neurolytic blocks, spinal cord stimulators (medical device that creates electric impulses to alter the perception of pain), and intrathecal drug delivery system implants (delivers very small quantities of medications directly to the spinal fluid).There are certain therapeutic procedures that are related to pain management, such as:IV TherapyIntravenous therapy is the process of injecting medicines directly into the bloodstream of a patient to help them recover quickly from a disease. IV therapy is commonly used for administering antibiotics. This therapeutic procedure is also used as a preventative measure against various diseases in the form of vaccinations.Mental Therapeutic ProceduresPeople with mental illnesses are prescribed medicines as well as therapeutic procedures which help them recover quickly. These procedures are known as psychotherapy. A professional therapist talks to the patient and understands what is going on inside their psyche so that their mental condition can be improved.Dr. Banerjee concludes that “one should not act based solely on information found on the internet, but instead review the issues with a qualified medical doctor, preferably with the benefit of the patient’s medical history. When patients research online and do find relevant medical articles, they find highly complex answers that are very difficult to understand for a layperson, or even contradictory. I hope to fill that information gap with explanatory articles that anybody can understand.”Dr. Banerjee’s blog is available at https://sanjoybanerjeemd.home.blog/ *** Dr. Sanjoy Banerjee is the Founder and Medical Director of Pacific Pain Care in Wildomar, California. He graduated medical school from Imperial College, School of Medicine in London, England, and completed his Anesthesiology Residency at the University of Rochester, New York. In addition, Dr. Banerjee completed the ACGME accredited Pain Management Fellowship Program at the University of California at Davis.ReferencesWebsite: http://www.pacificpaincare.com/doctors Blog: https://sanjoybanerjeemd.home.blog/ News: https://medicogazette.com/dr-sanjoy-banerjee News: https://hype.news/dr-sanjoy-banerjee/ News: https://hippocratesguild.com/dr-sanjoy-banerjee LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sanjoy-banerjee-a57079186/ Doctor Profile: https://www.vitals.com/doctors/Dr_Sanjoy_Banerjee.html Article on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/medical-doctor-dr-sanjoy-banerjee-starts-blog-pain-related-banerjee

