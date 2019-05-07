Boston Ski & Sports Club Now offering Outdoor Softball Adult Leagues for Spring and Summer Fun

Boston Ski & Sports Club

Boston-area professionals and sports enthusiasts are encouraged to participate in spring and summer outdoor softball leagues from Boston Ski & Sports Club.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Young men and women across the Boston area continue to look for new ways to stay in shape, network with other professionals, and exercise their competitive spirits. Boston Ski & Sports Club (BSSC) is now offering the perfect way to do all of these things with its outdoor adult softball leagues. It is one of the largest recreational softball programs in the entire area with more than 300 different teams competing in several unique leagues, and with two to four levels of play, there is an option that is perfect for everyone.

BSSC’s outdoor adult softball leagues play in some of the best locations, which include Cambridge, Watertown, Newton, Somerville, Allston, and even the heart of Boston. Individuals can sign up to join a team, or groups can feel free to form their own teams. There are men’s leagues and coed leagues from which to choose.

Outdoor softball is an excellent choice because of its simple rules, activity level, and most of all, the fun. Softball provides young professionals who may find themselves working behind desks for much of the week with a much-needed opportunity to breathe some fresh air, get some vitamin D, and keep themselves in shape. Because these leagues put people who live and/or work in the same locations together, it is also an excellent opportunity to build new friendships or even network with other area professionals who could help you further your career.

BSSC offers much more than sports leagues; in fact, they also encourage members to sign up and attend various events locally, nationally, and even abroad. From quick overnight stays to local weekend getaways, and even week-long vacations, BSSC members are always enjoying something exciting. Their social events include pub crawls, day trips, party cruises, post-game bar promotions, and much more. You can even attend Red Sox or Patriots games with other members of the BSSC crowd!

To learn more about the various sports leagues BSSC offers, including their adults outdoor softball league, check out their website and join today so you can start reaping the benefits. If you have questions, feel free to call BSSC at 617-789-4070 or send them an email at comments@bssc.com.

About the Company: Boston Ski & Sports Club was founded in 1967 on the premise of giving participants access to a wide variety of sports leagues, ski trips, special social events & more. BSSC continues to remain rooted in its community by offering over 300 sports leagues with 50,000 annual participants, 50 + day, weekend, and week-long ski trips, a wide variety of worldwide vacations, and prominent social events for young professionals in and around the Greater Boston area. For more information please visit https://bssc.com/.



