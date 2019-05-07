Techahead Recognized as Leading Development Company Once Again

Top App Developers Recognition Celebration

In its yearly announcement of B2B companies, Clutch has once again recognized Los Angeles / Delhi based TechAhead among the leading development companies.

AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In its annual announcement of the leading B2B companies across the globe, which are recognized for their expertise in a specific category, Clutch has once again included TechAhead in the list of the top performing development companies , reinforcing the company’s commitment towards developing customer-centric solutions for its clients. The Clutch list is compiled after researching companies in four main categories – Advertising and Marketing, Creative and Design, Developers and IT and Business Services. The companies are evaluated based on their commitment to superior customer service, industry leadership, expertise in the technologies they offer, and caliber of their past and current projects.Amit Ahi, CTO, TechAhead commented, “As global business evolves in the ‘post-digital’ era with technologies such as AI, Machine Learning and IoT, it’s vital to widen our employee’s expertise with next-generation technologies. We are investing heavily in R&D, which is helping our existing partners to stay ahead of the competition and realize continued success as we implement intelligent automation systems for them. Most of the intelligent solutions are already in use by our premier partners that make them ahead of the market and is helping them expand their businesses." TechAhead's recognition to the Clutch list – shows our commitment to quality and delivery. Speaking at the occasion, TechAhead CEO, Vikas Kaushik said, “We are honored to gain Clutch’s recognition as a leader in mobile development. The Clutch report is a prestigious recognition, and we are proud to be acknowledged for our commitment towards delivering superior services.”While listing on Clutch is free for any company, only the leaders in each category make it to the annual report, which covers 4 main categories that recognize the expertise of approximately 900 companies. The Clutch Global Leader title is based on several criteria of which the two key ones are client reviews and on-time delivery, indicating that client feedback plays a significant role in the selection process.About Clutch:Clutch is a firm into B2B research, ratings, and reviews. Based in Washington, DC the company aims to help enterprises to find the best fit for services such as marketing, advertising, design, development, IT, software, and consultancy.About TechAhead:TechAhead is a mobile consulting, design and development company with a global reach. Through apps, the company has created success stories for both fortune 50 companies as well as startups. The team follows an approach of bringing app ideas to life by nurturing it through each stage of development from concept to the end-user experience. By having created several notable apps across platforms and technologies, the company has gained recognition from Clutch, Best Web Design Agencies, and Red Herring, among others.



