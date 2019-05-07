Israel Tennis Centers Foundation team kicks-off the Summer season with a North American exhibition tour

ITC Summer 2019 Team

Israel Tennis Centers student team will tour the East and West Coasts of the US and Canada beginning June 2nd

We provide an environment of inclusiveness, unity, respect, diversity and caring, as we believe this is the path to building lasting peace.” — Jacqueline Glodstein, Executive Vice President of Global Development

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was announced today that the Israel Tennis Centers Foundation’s student team will begin their 2019 North American Summer exhibition tour with stops on the East and West Coasts of the US and Canada on June 2nd.

Israel Tennis Centers Foundation is one of the largest social service agencies for children in Israel, serving over 20,000 children every year. The focus of the organization is to empower children through sport and education and to foster lasting peace in one of the most turbulent areas in the world. Their goal is to teach children of all backgrounds how to live successful lives.

"Through the skills learned on and off the court, we teach our children in an environment of inclusiveness, unity, respect, diversity and caring," states Jacqueline Glodstein, Executive Vice President of Global Development. "As we believe, this will set them on the path to building lasting peace within their communities."

On Friday, May 31st the team of Israeli students will arrive in New York from Tel Aviv. The first exhibition and fundraiser will take place in Scarsdale, New York on Sunday, June 2nd. The team will remain in North America, traveling from the East Coast, with stops in Scarsdale, NY, Philadelphia and Short Hills, NJ then to Los Angeles and wrapping up with two exhibitions in Canada, before heading back to Israel on June 14th.

The 2019 North American Summer tour schedule includes the following exhibitions and events:

Sunday, June 2nd – Scarsdale, NY – Private Home

Wednesday, June 5th – Bala Cynwyd, PA - The Cynwyd Club

Friday, June 7th – Short Hills, NJ – Private Home*

Sunday, June 9th – Los Angeles, CA – Private Home*

Tuesday, June 11th—Calgary, Alberta (Canada) – Private Home

Thursday, June 13th —Toronto, Ontario (Canada) - Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Note: Attendance to ALL events requires registration; *Invitation Only

The team includes a diverse group of student athletes from Israel, and their coach, representing various Israel Tennis Centers. The team is composed of two young women, ages 15 and 18 and two young men ages 15 and 16, representing their tennis centers in Beer Sheva, Jaffa and Tel Aviv. During their US appearances, in addition to playing tennis, they will share their personal stories about what the ITC has meant to them, their families and the communities in which they live. The ITC represents a safe and nurturing educational environment in which these children can learn vital life values while providing a framework for physical fitness and wellness through sports.

ITC programs go beyond helping children become better tennis players. The real focus is helping them become better human beings, prepared to meet future challenges. Through its social impact and coexistence programs, ITC touches the lives of a wide range of children, including youth at-risk, immigrants and children with special needs, including: Autism, ADHD, Down syndrome as well as those with physical and developmental disabilities.

“We are thrilled to provide our children the opportunity to travel to North America and serve as youth ambassadors for Israel in these communities abroad,” states Glodstein. “It is a phenomenal thing to witness, these children learn so much by having this unique educational experience and getting to meet some of the wonderful people who support them.”

For more information or to attend these exhibitions and events, please go to: www.israeltenniscenters.org or contact Yoni Yair, VP of Development at 954-480-6333 or yyair@israeltenniscenters.org. ITC exhibitions and events are open to the public, advanced registration is required. Tax-deductible contributions are greatly appreciated.

About the Israel Tennis Centers Foundation:

The Israel Tennis Centers Foundation (ITC) is 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization that works tirelessly through the medium of sport to enhance the development of Israeli youth. Since opening its first center in Ramat Hasharon in 1976, the ITC has helped over 500,000 children, many of whom come from outlying and underserved towns throughout Israel. The ITC’s 14 centers stretch from Kiryat Shmona on the Lebanese border in the North to Beer Sheva bordering the Negev Desert in the South. http://www.israeltenniscenters.org.

Israel Tennis Centers Foundation

57 W. 38th St, Suite 605

New York, New York 10018

(212) 784-9200

