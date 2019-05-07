Hans Vallden Appointed as Vincit’s New Vice President

IRVINE, USA, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vincit California, a custom software development and design company in Irvine, has appointed Hans Vallden as the company’s new VP of Business Development. Vallden brings more than 20 years of experience in digital solutions and strategic planning for companies across numerous industries.

Prior to Vincit, Vallden worked as the President of a health and wellness company, Obesus, and as Business Development Director and CEO at marketing agency, Crasman. He holds a master’s degree in Economics and Business Administration.

“As our company is growing, also our clients have become more numerous and diverse,” says Ville Houttu, CEO of Vincit California. “Hans has extensive experience in working with big brands and enterprises. I look forward to working with him on our next phase of scaling up.”

“I’m delighted to become a part of Vincit’s amazing team. I have previously worked with visionary companies particularly in the automotive, health, and B2B services industries. I want to help Vincit’s clients realize the business benefits of modern agile software development by leveraging my industry and technology expertise,” says Hans Vallden.

Vice President Vallden starts in his new position on May 7th and will be located in Orange County and Los Angeles, California.

Vincit is a software development and design company based in Irvine and Palo Alto, California, and Tampere, Helsinki, Oulu and Turku, Finland. Founded in 2007, Vincit currently employs more than 450 professionals. Ranked first in Europe in the Great Place to Work study, Vincit's success stems from satisfied customers and satisfied employees. Vincit is listed on the Nasdaq OMX First North market. www.vincit.com



