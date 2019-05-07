Compass Furnished Apartments Named CWS’ 2018 Corporate Housing Prestigious Partner of the Year

Julie Jessop, Compass Furnished Apartments' Director of Operations receiving the CWS Partner of the Year Award

CWS Corporate Housing honored Compass Furnished Apartment at their awards banquet recognizing outstanding supplier performance.

We are very excited and honored to be recognized....CWS is a tremendous company in the industry, and one with which Compass shares much synergy in our values and approach to business.” — Christopher Fleming, VP of Sales, Compass Furnished Apartments

AUSTIN, TX, USA, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CWS Corporate Housing named Compass Furnished Apartments CWS’ 2018 Corporate Housing Prestigious Partner of the Year. The award is voted on by the CWS management and ownership team, and is awarded to the partner that best exemplifies advancement through strategic alliance, innovation, collaboration, and for making a significant impact to the mission of their company.

With supplier performance excellence being fundamental to CWS' success, the company’s awards celebrate both suppliers and team members that exemplify and demonstrate exceptional service and value.

“We are very excited and honored to be recognized by CWS as their 2018 corporate housing Partner of the Year,” said Christopher Brooks, VP of sales. “CWS is a tremendous company in the industry, and one with which Compass shares much synergy in our values and approach to business. We thank them for the continuing opportunity to work together and their trust in Compass to service their growing roster of clients.”



About CWS Corporate Housing

CWS Corporate Housing is known as an industry leader and specializes in short-term furnished apartment rentals in Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, and Louisiana. As a company, they are committed to hiring good people who perform at great levels and have a strong understanding of how to develop and drive top quality. Their excellence and local service is unparalleled. They are a trusted business partner with a number of resources to help their clients find the best accommodations based on their needs. To learn more, visit www.cwshousing.com

About Compass Furnished Apartments

Compass Furnished Apartments is a leading provider of both short-term and long-term fully furnished apartments throughout the Northeastern United States. Our comfortable homes, streamlined reservation process, and “concierge-style” client services enable us to provide our guests with an exceptional experience, all at a tremendous value. Our forward-looking approach to technology and sustainable business practices – coupled with our experience in evaluating and fulfilling the specific needs of every client – lead many to choose Compass for their furnished apartment needs. Learn more about the Compass Cares program on www.compasscorp.com or follow us on social media @compassfurnapts.



