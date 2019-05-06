P2Sample Releases "The New Reality of Online Sample: What You Need to Know"

The New Reality of Online Sample

New e-book by P2Sample's J.D. Deitch examines changes in the market research landscape, how to navigate them and what it means for how we do business

This e-book, 'The New Reality of Online Sample: What You Need to Know,' dives in and uncovers learning from the past, transformations occurring in the present and what to look for in the future.” — Mathijs de Jong, CEO, P2Sample

ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P2Sample, a technology-driven sample provider in the market research industry, has published "The New Reality of Online Sample: What You Need to Know." The new, free e-book helps readers keep up with rapid changes, driven by marketplace demands and the advent of new technology, alongside the opportunities that abound for improvements in market research practices and, ultimately, outcomes. Author J.D. Deitch, PhD, draws on his years of experience in the sample space to provide an in-depth look at how the industry is (or should be) transforming to accommodate a new reality.

"The rapid pace of change is pushing sample companies to transform, and address head-on some of the challenges that have plagued our industry for years," said Mathijs de Jong, CEO of P2Sample. "We believe sharing knowledge and providing resources to provide perspective, as well as track and understand these challenges, is vital so we can all work together to create better outcomes. This new book dives in and uncovers learning from the past, transformations occurring in the present and what to look for in the future."

Highlighting the importance of things like recruitment practices, incidence rates, respondent experience and fraud, the new e-book will help readers:

- Understand why invite-driven research panels are effectively dead, and how recruitment in the broader digital ecosystem has changed everything about fraud mitigation and respondent engagement—and how to keep up

- Learn why suppliers don’t want to hear about frequently-fictional incidence rates and are focusing on the more important metric of conversion rate, plus how they are using technology to streamline and improve the experience

- Discover how programmatic sampling has completely transformed the supplier landscape from self-contained islands into an automated and integrated network, and what that means for adding vendors to projects

- Peek into what’s coming next for the sample space, such as increasing concerns surrounding privacy, consumer data protection and usage, and expansion into the broader digital ecosystem

The complete e-book can be downloaded here: https://www.p2sample.com/the-new-reality-of-online-sample/

About P2Sample

P2Sample operates the market research industry’s most sophisticated sample and panel platform for clients seeking targeted respondents for consumer insights. P2Sample’s fully-automated platform programmatically integrates with hundreds of sample suppliers and allows efficient management of proprietary panels. This includes the industry’s largest panel companies, exchanges and marketplaces. In addition, the platform provides access to 50+ million deeply profiled and engaged consumers across 150+ countries. Featuring the industry’s only AI-driven fraud detection and respondent engagement systems, P2Sample’s technology works with a wide variety of methodologies, including traditional surveys; the latest in neuroscience and behavioral approaches; and online qualitative and video studies. For more information, visit p2sample.com or follow at @P2Sample



