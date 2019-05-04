The REAL Dirt: Exposing Sneaky Gym Scams from The Inside Out

Memoirs of a Gym Rat, Max Hawthorne's outrageous tell-all exposes what goes on behind-the-scenes in many gyms and health clubs. Sex, drugs and barbell curls. Any questions?

Bestselling author (and former personal trainer/gym manager) Max Hawthorne airs the Health Club Industry’s dirty laundry, and it stinks!

BUCKINGHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memoirs of a Gym Rat (Far From The Tree Press: Audible version released: April 8, 2019) There are the sadistic personal trainers, who seem to enjoy your physical pain a bit too much. The slimy sales reps, who forever dream up new ways to strong-arm your paycheck from you. And the locker room Lotharios, who bed as many women as they can do pushups. A body with abs of steel is just one of the things you can get at a health club; some of the other things may not be as desirable. We asked Max Hawthorne, an industry veteran of more than twenty years, with countless experiences on the seamy side of the steam room, where sex, steroids, and membership cons pile up like used gym towels.“I worked in the fitness industry for the better part of two decades,” Hawthorne stated. “I was marketing a fitness product I’d invented and doing freelance writing on the side. It was a wild ride, but over the years, I saw so many appalling things happen to people that, eventually, I felt compelled to speak up.”Memoirs of a Gym Rat (now on Audible) is Hawthorne’s jaw-dropping exposé of the outrageous, tawdry, and despicable cast of characters that gravitate to the workout room. A hilarious survival guide for the fitness-minded, this salacious tell-all shares a collection of anecdotes surrounding the appalling behind-the-scenes shenanigans that occur in health clubs, both during and after business hours. From the endless sexcapades to the unsavory tactics designed to ensure your health club contract lives longer than you do, Memoirs of A Gym Rat also serves up plenty of sound advice on navigating this pervasive culture, so that you can enjoy getting ripped – without getting ripped off.“Memoirs of a Gym Rat is my way of trying to educate people,” Hawthorne said. “Humor-wise, it’s a no-holds-barred recounting that will make you laugh until your stomach hurts. But it’s also a survival manual that will help keep you from becoming what so many unprepared people do when they walk through the doors of a gym – a victim.”From one shocking encounter to the next, Hawthorne paints a lurid, sweaty world, rife with casual romps on the exercise floor, and anabolic steroids on overload in the locker room. Find out all about the sex, drugs, and barbell curls that are on fitness regimens in this rare look at the scandalous culture that runs rampant in many health clubs. With raw honesty and twisted wit, Hawthorne bares all the dirty little secrets that will leave you spent from laughter, while helping you keep your fitness goals (and sanity) on track. FREE Audible introduction to Memoirs of a Gym Rat available.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.