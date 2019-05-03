Park Cities Mortgage Launches New Website

Park Cities Mortgage

DFW-based mortgage lender unveils new branding and online experience

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park Cities Mortgage, a division of NTFN, Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of their newly designed website which features a dynamic user experience, video components, and enhanced mortgage calculators. The new site is live and available for viewing at ParkCitiesMortgage.com.

A well-known leader in the mortgage industry, Murdock Richard, the organization’s founder and CEO, steered the project in partnership with The Richards Group, one of the nation’s foremost design and branding agencies and the largest independently owned agency in the United States. According to Richard, the new website achieves the goals of an improved customer experience as well as providing educational information about the mortgage process.

"Our updated site is designed with the user experience in mind and ensures the mortgage process is as easy to understand as possible," Richard said. "We are a local lender with all of our processing, underwriting, and closing done right here in the DFW metroplex. Having operations under one roof gives us a distinct advantage by allowing our Loan Officers and customers to simply pick up the phone and speak to a live person when inquiring about the status of a loan or with any questions."

"The new Park Cities Mortgage website is a genuine reflection of the brand's promise, sophistication and class," said Randy Bradshaw, principal of Click Here Labs, a digital division of The Richards Group. "We are honored to have partnered with the company for the design and development of the new site and are excited for the role that it will play in the success of Park Cities Mortgage as well as the constituents it serves."

To view the elevated look that now matches their standard of service, visit ParkCitiesMortgage.com.



