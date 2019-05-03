Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation's Reaching For The Cure Raises Over $430,000

The Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation celebrates another successful race event with proceeds benefiting cutting edge research.

IRVINE, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday and Sunday, Mar. 16 and 17, the Saddleback Spring Classic Gran Fondo and the Reaching for the Cure Half Marathon, 10K, 5K and 1K Kids Run was held on the Irvine Valley College campus benefiting the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF). Race weekend fell on the St. Patrick's Day holiday this year adding a unique fanfare element to the race festivities. Participants ran and walked to celebrate 21 years of life-saving research dollars raised to help reach for a cure for pediatric cancer. Contributions for this year’s event totaled over $430,000.

The run/walk/bike event featured a Half Marathon, 10K Run, 5K Run/Walk, 1K Kids Fun Run and five bike route distances. PCRF was pleased with the turnout and support from the 37 Sponsors, 600 volunteers, and over 4,000 participants and spectators combined over the course of the weekend. A record number of 121 teams came out to participate and raise funds. The energy throughout the venue was contagious; kids were beaming with joy from all the fun, and families were overwhelmed by seeing the community come together to support their children's fight against cancer.

PCRF is honored that Irvine Valley College has generously welcomed this annual race for 6 consecutive years with a beautiful venue and parking facility for participants. Included in the sponsor support was returning title sponsors Seyfarth Shaw LLP, Orange Aluminum, and Cox, Castle & Nicholson for the 10K Run, 5K Run, and 5K Walk respectively.

Post-race activities were supported by Firestone Brewing Company, Urbane Cafe, Jimmy John's, and Sprouts Farmers Market Irvine. The Finish Line Festival featured an awards ceremony, health and wellness exhibitors and PCRF's famous Kids Zone that included rides, a petting zoo, bounce houses, obstacle courses, face painting and more – all of which was free for the whole family.

Fundraising efforts will support fifteen of PCRF's highly esteemed group of research institutions funded by the organization. Local Southern California institutions to benefit from this effort include Children's Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital and City of Hope.

"We are humbled and honored by the work of corporations and individuals who come together to raise money and awareness to support families battling childhood cancer. Every year the outpouring of love and strength shown by our community reminds us that no one fights alone. As a foundation, we are grateful to all that join us at the event, or virtually in support of a loved one," said Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation's Executive Director, Jeri Wilson.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.