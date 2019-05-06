EndoMune Probiotics Now Available at H-E-B Locations

EndoMune Advanced Adult Probiotic, EndoMune Advanced Junior and Endomune Metabolic Rescue

EndoMune is unique in that it complements probiotics with prebiotics ─ important non-digestible starches ─ for achieving optimum health benefits” — Dr. Lawrence Hoberman

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EndoMune probiotic and prebiotic supplements are now featured within 144 Healthy Living departments at H-E-B stores across Texas.

EndoMune Advanced Adult Probiotic, EndoMune Advanced Junior and Endomune Metabolic Rescue were developed by board-certified gastroenterologist Lawrence Hoberman, M.D. for improving intestinal digestion and immune system function in adults and children.

“There are hundreds of different probiotic supplements on the market, and we are pleased customers can now find EndoMune in H-E-B stores statewide,” said Dr. Lawrence Hoberman, creator of EndoMune Probiotics.

H-E-B is a privately held retailer based in San Antonio, Texas, operating more than 400 stores throughout Texas and Mexico, which include H-E-B plus!, Mi Tienda, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Central Market stores.

Each serving of EndoMune Advanced Probiotic for adults contains 10 billion naturally occurring bacteria strains that deliver 20 billion colony forming units (CFUs), while EndoMune Advanced Junior provides 4 billion live strains delivering 10 billion CFUs. Both also contain the prebiotic FOS (fructooligosaccharide), which feeds beneficial bacteria in the intestines to prevent and provide relief from a number of intestinal maladies including Irritable Bowel Syndrome, diarrhea from taking antibiotics or traveling, infantile colic and viral respiratory infections.

EndoMune Metabolic Rescue, formulated with the beneficial Bifidobacterium lactis and the prebiotic XOS (xyloologosaccharide), works specifically to support healthy blood sugar levels, satiety and appetite control.

“I have noticed dramatic results with EndoMune Metabolic Rescue, in patients who were overweight and dealing with metabolic conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes,” he added.

Some 70 to 75 percent of patients monitored by Dr. Hoberman have noticed positive results including weight loss, and improved cholesterol and blood sugar levels, as soon as 30 days after taking EndoMune Metabolic Rescue.

EndoMune probiotic/prebiotic supplements are dairy- and gluten-free, non-GMO, Kosher, vegan, and contain no soy, artificial colorings or preservatives. In addition to H-E-B, they are available locally at Stone Oak Pharmacy, Oakdell Pharmacy and Cost Plus Nutrition locations.

About Dr. Hoberman

Board-certified gastroenterologist Lawrence Hoberman, MD, is the creator of EndoMune Advanced Probiotic, EndoMune Metabolic Rescue, and founder of Medical Care Innovations. During his 40-plus years practicing internal medicine and gastroenterology, Dr. Hoberman has worked with microbiologists to identify beneficial bacteria, resulting in the development of his own supplements for adults and children. Visit www.endomune.com to learn more.



