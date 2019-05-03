Lindsey Lachman & Andrew Chanin, Co-Founders, Cyber Investing Summit

Cyber Investing Summit Lindsey Lachman, Co-Founder, Cyber Investing Summit, Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder, Cyber Investing Summit, Roger Thornton - VP of Products & Technology - AT&T Cybersecurity

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you for joining us today Lindsey, Andrew, and congratulations once again on the traction Cyber Investing Summit (https://cyberinvestingsummit.com/) has achieved year after year. What can attendees expect to see, hear and learn May 16, 2019 in New York City at the 4th Annual Cyber Investing Summit?

Cyber Investing Summit: We’re extremely excited for this year’s Summit. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with leading decision makers, innovators, and investors in the cybersecurity sector. Our expert speakers will engage in thought-provoking discussions covering a wide array of topics including market trends and forecasts, equity performance analysis, top budget priorities for CISOs, funding for startups, benefits of investing before versus after a breach, protecting your brand, and the next frontier of cyber. AT&T Cybersecurity VP of Products & Technology Roger Thornton will share his insight and advice during the keynote address.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: What’s new this year?

Cyber Investing Summit: There will be a much larger CISO/CTO presence from companies including AIG, Ford Foundation, Google, HBO, Major League Baseball Players Association, Walmart, and Wells Fargo. This year we will also be hosting invitation-only roundtables during the day for top CISOs, Analysts, and Venture Capitalists to discuss trends, challenges, and forecasts for the industry. The roundtable will allow participants to connect with their peers and speak freely without attendees or media present.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Are there opportunities to interact with the Research and Analyst communities at Cyber Investing Summit?

Cyber Investing Summit: Absolutely. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with the Analysts during coffee breaks, lunch, and the cocktail reception. Attendees will also have the chance to interact with the analysts during the Q&A portion of the Cybersecurity Equity Performance Analysis panel.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: It’s an impressive list of exhibitors, sponsors, speakers here https://cyberinvestingsummit.com/index.html#speakers –

what are the 2019 opportunities to engage with Cyber Investing Summit?

Cyber Investing Summit: The Summit is a great platform for companies to seek new investors, create awareness for their solutions and products, increase exposure to financial analysts, and generate leads. There are several opportunities to participate at this year's Summit, such as delivering individual company presentations, speaking on a panel with industry experts and thought leaders, and conducting product demos in the Exhibit Hall. Companies interested in additional information can contact us at info@cyberinvestingsummit.com .

REGISTRATION ENDS SOON

THE CYBER INVESTING SUMMIT

MAY 16TH, 2019 IN NYC

CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS

• Network and Create New Partnerships with Key Decision Makers, Investors, and Innovators

• CISOs from Top Advertising, Healthcare, and Technology Companies Share Their Security Wish Lists and Priorities

• Leading Cybersecurity Focused Venture Capitalists Provide Advice on Funding and Growing Startups

• Recommendations and Analysis of Cybersecurity Equities by Financial Analysts

• Invitation-Only Roundtables for CISOs, VCs, and Technology Analysts to Discuss Trends, Challenges, and Forecasts for the Industry

• Participants Include AllegisCyber, Amdocs, AT&T, Bloomberg, Cisco, Credit Suisse, DDB Worldwide, ERI, Evolution Equity Partners, Ford Foundation, Google, HBO, Hospital for Special Surgery, Jerusalem Venture Partners, MACH37, MITRE, MLB Players Association, Momentum Cyber, Oppenheimer, Paladin Capital, Revolution Growth, Stifel, Ten Eleven Ventures, Wall Street Journal, and more ( https://cyberinvestingsummit.com/index.html#agenda ).



KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Keynote: Roger Thornton

VP of Products & Technology

AT&T Cybersecurity

Opening Keynote: Erel Margalit

Founder & Chairman

Jerusalem Venture Partners

Closing Remarks: Merritt Maxim

Principal Analyst

Forrester



Register here: https://tinyurl.com/yxah7dt5

CYBER INVESTING SUMMIT

Thursday, May 16, 2019

Convene – Financial District

32 Old Slip, New York, NY 10005

Videos of previous CYBER INVESTING SUMMIT here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCi2WTHuC8h2nIba2jyA2Jg

https://cyberinvestingsummit.com/

