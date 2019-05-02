Duane Blanton Plumbing Offers Water Heater Installation Lake County, IL

Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewer, and Drainage Inc.

Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewage & Drainage, Inc. extends their library of services by offering tankless water heater installation in Illinois.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on 30 years of plumbing repair, maintenance, and installation experience, Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewage & Drainage, Inc. extends their library of services by offering tankless water heater installation throughout the Lake county area in Illinois. As a more energy efficient water heating solution, tankless water heaters are able to supply a home with on-demand warm water while reducing the space taken up by traditional water heater tanks. The plumbers and technicians of Duane Blanton are fully trained to install and repair these newer, increasingly popular tankless water heaters, allowing homes in the Lake County area to fully upgrade to a new water heater solution with full confidence in their installation.

Based locally in Round Lake, Illinois, Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewage & Drainage, Inc. the professionals of Duane Blanton are able to provide their knowledge and plumbing expertise throughout the Lake County area with a dedication to support and second-to-none, quality service for their community. Providing tankless water heater installation services within the Lake County region is an extension of Duane Blanton’s commitment to providing the best quality products and services to the community they hold dear, while keeping up with homeowner demand for cutting-edge, energy efficient upgrades to their homes.

The plumbers of Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewage & Drainage, Inc. are active members of the Quality Service Contractors Association, the premier organization of its kind in North America, and they are committed to showcasing their quality service through timely arrival to service calls, and through completion of each job thoroughly, with quality equipment and materials.

To contact Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewage & Draining, Inc. for service in Lake county, please call (847) 459-3979. For more information please visit https://www.duaneblantonplumbing.com/.



