FWM Docks Has A Dock Selector Tool That Takes The Guesswork Out of Your Next Project

Industry-leading dock manufacturer, FWM Docks, features a “dock selector tool” on their website to help customers in choosing the correct kind of dock.

Circumstance Questionnaire

The very first page of the dock tool selector asks about the water and ground circumstances where you’d like your new dock to be placed. This includes questions about the depth of water, how much water levels fluctuate, and the type of water (salt, fresh, or brackish). It also asks what your waterfront is like (grassy, hilly, rocky, etc.) and what the ground is like beneath where you are proposing to build your dock.

Contact Information

The second page of the dock selector tool asks for some very basic contact information. Besides your name, it asks for your email, home address (where the dock will be built), and phone number. Once those forms are filled out, you are directed to a page with your best suggestion based on the answers you submitted.

Suggestion Page

The suggestion page will tell you which dock is best for you and provides a link to that area of the website. This is not only helpful but incredibly easy compared to searching for the correct dock type after leaving the selector.

If customers are not satisfied with the answer, they can alter their answers in a section below the given suggestion. This is also useful, as the customer can double-check whether there were any errors in their given answers.

Key Benefits of Dock Selector Tool

• Helps answer customer questions about the best dock for them

• No need to wait for a customer service rep to receive answers

• Convenient for both company and customers

• Directs customers to the section featuring suggested dock type

• Can reaffirm what waterfront homeowners believe is best, allowing them to feel more secure in the choice

About FWM Docks

FWM Docks began in 1975 as a small, family-owned business. They eventually grew to be the world’s largest producer of aluminum cryogenic heat exchange vaporizers. In 1997, the company decided to expand their business in a different direction – modular aluminum dock frames. For the last twenty years they have been creating quality, customizable frames that customers can count on to live up to – and exceed – all their expectations.

For more information on FWM Docks, or to purchase a beautiful floating aluminum dock of your own, call the sales line at (603)239-2375. You can also visit their website at https://fwmdocks.com, or stop by in person at 11 Friars Drive, Hudson, New Hampshire, 03051.





