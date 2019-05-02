Ways That 5 Star Car Title Loans Supports the Community
5 Star Car Title Loans in Los Angeles Announces its Sponsorship of Local Organizations
After researching the organizations where our support could make a difference, we selected the Santa Monica History Museum and the 18th Street Arts Center. We know that our money will be put to good use to the benefit of all Los Angeles residents.
Santa Monica History Museum
Since its founding in 1975 the Santa Monica History Museum has become known as a “Santa Monica treasure.” It displays and is home to the art, culture and history of the Santa Monica Bay Area. Its collection of artifacts, photos and memorabilia are enjoyed by all the community through special events, tours, exhibitions and hands on workshops for children.
18th Street Arts Center
The success of the 18th Street Arts Center has been through creating art with the local residents as well as international visitors. Art has an important place in every strong community, and through this center the residents can work together in the Artist Lab, participate in the Movable Lab and take part in long-term, organizational or visiting international artist residencies.
