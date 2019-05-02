Ways That 5 Star Car Title Loans Supports the Community

5 Star Car Title Loans

5 Star Car Title Loans in Los Angeles Announces its Sponsorship of Local Organizations

Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself” — John Dewey

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cultural, educational and non-profit organizations are the backbone of every community, and Los Angeles is no different. At 5 Star Car Title Loans in Los Angeles , we look for local foundations and organizations that are in need of funding so that we can help support the residents of LA. We know that by throwing our support behind these worthy organizations, we can help improve the lives of many. However, our donations are more than just a one-time gesture of good will. We have found out that when our customers are doing well, we also do well. In a strong and healthy community, the success of local businesses depends on the well-being of its citizens. Together, we can build a strong community with successful citizens.After researching the organizations where our support could make a difference, we selected the Santa Monica History Museum and the 18th Street Arts Center. We know that our money will be put to good use to the benefit of all Los Angeles residents.Santa Monica History MuseumSince its founding in 1975 the Santa Monica History Museum has become known as a “Santa Monica treasure.” It displays and is home to the art, culture and history of the Santa Monica Bay Area. Its collection of artifacts, photos and memorabilia are enjoyed by all the community through special events, tours, exhibitions and hands on workshops for children.18th Street Arts CenterThe success of the 18th Street Arts Center has been through creating art with the local residents as well as international visitors. Art has an important place in every strong community, and through this center the residents can work together in the Artist Lab, participate in the Movable Lab and take part in long-term, organizational or visiting international artist residencies.4977 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90027



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.