Jacaranda Records Makes Critical New Signings

Jacaranda Records

New team members sign on to support artists at Liverpool's most progressive record label

You can only test the mettle of people in the heat of deadlines and production and I am super excited by the team that is coming together at the Label” — Ray Mia

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacaranda Records has made its first round of team signings from Liverpool’s talent pool following six months of hard work and rapid progress.After working on a number of creative projects for the label under the aegis of film production partnership Polyphonica, Ben Roberts and Tom Taylor have been rewarded with permanent artist services roles.Working from offices on top of the Jacaranda building, Ben and Tom will be working with the label’s management team to support key artists, bringing their operational and technical skills to bear across the full range of the label’s commercial and creative activities.The announcement follows a six month search for Liverpool based talent in which the core Jacaranda team has reached out to and worked with a range of local talent to find the right people to help support operations on the ground. The new appointments, who proved their mettle with the successful delivery of the recently launched Jacaranda Basement Tapes, represent the first wave to have made the grade.Ray Mia, Jacaranda’s Capomaestro, said: “In any organisation the first signings are always significant, and I’m delighted that Ben and Tom have stepped up to take on that mantle and join the payroll. I've worked with seasoned TV production folks and all manner of music industry executives across five continents and it's a testament to the pool of talent in Liverpool that we've made these hires.“You can only test the mettle of people in the heat of deadlines and production and I am super excited by the team that is coming together at the Label. We can only be successful based on the pool of talent we can combine as an operational unit, and that means hard work and commitment with a can-do attitude. Both Ben and Tom make (and exceed) the grade.“The thing that impresses me the most is their maturity and calmness to deal with the immediate needs of both our artists and our Label growth across all activities. It's a rare find and to be able to integrate their abilities and knowledge into our fold is really positive not just for Jacaranda Records, but for the work we are doing with the talent and resources across the City. Very pleased to announce these guys on the team. They deserve it and we are going to trust them to help build our Label. This is not just about bringing music talent to the city, it's about finding the diamonds in the rough, and in Liverpool there is a shit load of rough."The news is set to be the first of a series of similar announcements over the coming months, with several senior roles to bolster the label’s commercial operations to be unveiled shortly, as well as further appointments to the artist services and engineering teams.Jacaranda Records’ Consigliere Iain S Bruce added: “The work that Ben and Tom have tirelessly delivered to help establish burgeoning front line artists in Liverpool is unique. Their output could have, and now will, grace the biggest market scenes globally. I'm not sure artists or operators in the city have truly understood the depth of talent and the energy and drive they bring to all the work they perform.“By bringing them on board - on the eve of the Sound City festival - we are absolutely making clear that for Jacaranda Records, talent rises and we are here to ensure it is a home and a launch pad to bigger, better, bolder and more badass things.”#JacarandaRecords #JacarandaMaterial



