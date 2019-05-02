Dedicated Developers Aces Its Open Ratings Report With an Overall Performance Score of 97

That Result Puts It in the Top Quintile for Web and Mobile AppDevelopmentCompanies in the Country

ALPHARETTA, GA - GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedicated Developers (Scientific Business Solutions, LLC) is among the very best computer programming businesses in America, according to the results of an Open Ratings Past Performance Evaluation conducted by Open Ratings, a Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) company.In the report, Dedicated Developers received the following category scores (all scores are out of 100): reliability – 98; cost – 97; order accuracy – 98; delivery/timeliness – 97; quality – 98; business relations – 98; personnel – 97; customer support – 98; responsiveness – 98.In a Past Performance Evaluation, Open Ratings conducts an independent audit of customer references and calculates a rating based upon a statistical analysis of various performance data and survey responses.The resulting report is composed of several different items:The first page of the report displays a company’s general information, including the DUNS number, contact information, line of business, and the year it was incorporated.The second page of the report is comprised of three parts: Overall Performance Rating, Detailed Performance Ratings, and SIC Level Quintile. For each survey question, the responses, which are provided on a 0 to 10 scale, are categorized as positive (9 to 10), neutral (5-8), or negative (0-4).1. The Overall Performance Rating is scored from 0-100, and is comprised of the Detailed Performance Ratings. Dedicated Developers was awarded a very high score of 97.2. The Detailed Performance Ratings consist of nine categories: reliability, cost, order accuracy, delivery/timeliness, quality, business relations, personnel, customer support, and responsiveness.3. The SIC Level Quintile compares a company’s score to other companies’ scores within the same SIC. Dedicated Developers ranks in the top quintile, or top fifth, of all computer programming businesses in the country.“We are extremely gratified to have received such a high score in this evaluation,” said Vishal Bhatia, co-founder of Dedicated Developers. “We see the report findings as validation of our continuing efforts to provide clients with not only the absolute best web and mobile app development services but also top-notch customer support.”In the past 12 years, Dedicated Developers has successfully completed over 1000+ web and mobile app projects for more than 300 clients in 15+ countries. The company has also received numerous awards, including being named ‘The Best Web Development Company’ in the Atlanta market by clutch.co. More information is available at https://dedicateddevelopers.com/ About Dedicated Developers:Founded in 2007, Dedicated Developers has become a leading provider of Website Development, Mobile App Development, Software Development, Full-Stack Development, Cloud Computing Services, IoT Services, Enterprise Mobility Solutions and more to clients around the world.The company has built a high performing team using strict selection criteria that have resulted in less than 5% of all applicants being chosen to work for the company. The team includes Graphic & Website Designers, the best app developers , Web Developers, PHP Coders, Android & iPhone Mobile Application Developers, and much more. The company’s founders have over 25 years of combined development and design experience and have earned master’s degrees in electrical and computer engineering.Dedicated Developers is located at 2300 Lakeview Parkway, Suite 700, in Alpharetta, GA. The company also has offices at 1390 Market Street, Suite 200, San Francisco, CA.

