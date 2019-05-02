Worship Musician Digimag Expands Distribution to 1.1 Million Opt-in Emails, Returns to FrontGate for Representation

Worship Musician & FrontGate Media

Worship Musician has captured the true value of what a digital magazine can be and is attaining a deeper reach to church leaders than anything that has come into the market before them.” — Scott A. Shuford, CEO of FrontGate Media

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, USA, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [WM] WORSHIP MUSICIAN has gone all digital and returned to FRONTGATE MEDIA, the leading faith-based marketing agency and media group, to exclusively represent Worship Musician for sales of their digital advertising and promotions to the Christian market outside of the music and NAMM industries.

With the conversion to a fully digital magazine, the monthly publication has expanded its distribution partners, now delivering directly to 1.1 MILLION EMAIL INBOXES through the addition of direct partners including Worship Together, iTickets.com, Loop Community, Creation Festival and OnSong.

In addition to expanding in reach, the digital magazine has also expanded in size, now topping out at as many as 200+ PAGES. New coverage sections have been added for BOOK REVIEWS, MOVIE REVIEWS, and expanded EDITORIAL ARTICLES, along with additional coverage in their featured sections on Worship Guitar Player, Worship Drums + Bass, Keys, Pads + Loops, Artist Songwriting + Recording, Vocals, Teams + Leadership and Church Tech + Production.

All full-page ads receive a free additional INTERACTIVE PAGE that creates a 2-page digital spread. This fully interactive page features the advertiser’s video embedded and/or other multimedia content linked to the site of their choice. See the most recent issue at www.WorshipMusician.com.

"[WM] Worship Musician has captured the true value of what a digital magazine can be and is attaining a deeper reach to church leaders than anything that has come into the market before them. I’m excited to have them back home with FrontGate,” states Scott A. Shuford, Founder & CEO of FRONTGATE MEDIA.

“Our #BetterBySunday content is instructional and immersive not only for worship leaders, worship team musicians, and tech teams but also for Christians who want to go deeper in their personal relationship with the Lord. Our unique sell -through experience for advertisers is innovative and effective. We are pleased to be working with FrontGate again for advertisers looking to impact the Christian community,” shares Bruce Adolph, Publisher of [WM] WORSHIP MUSICIAN and co-founder of the Christian Musician Summit conferences.

Those interested in a promotional partnership with [WM] WORSHIP MUSICIAN should contact FrontGate Media at FrontGateMedia.com.

About FrontGate Media

Award-winning FrontGate Media is the leading marketing agency and media group specializing in the faith and family audience. With a 19-year track record of success, the firm serves as “Your Gateway to the Christian Audience.” FrontGate’s full-service agency and media group has been trusted with over 5,000 campaigns, providing Faith-based market Strategy Development, Public Relations, Social Marketing, and Media Buying. FrontGate’s own Web & Events Network also provides reach to tens of millions of people each month via their sites, events and email subscribers. Founded in 2001, FrontGate has repeatedly been honored in the Internet Advertising Competition and the WebAwards. The company plays a key role in the success of for-profit and non-profit organizations seeking the faith-based and family-friendly audiences. http://FrontGateMedia.com

###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.