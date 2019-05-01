Rhino Shield Wisconsin introduces Super Shield roof coating system

Rhino Shield Wisconsin explains the benefits of its proprietary roof coating system versus traditional roof replacement.

BROOKFIELD, WISCONSIN, USA, May 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ideal for virtually any roofing substrate and any roofing slope, Super Shield from Rhino Shield Wisconsin offers a revolutionary alternative to traditional roof replacement. That's according to Jay Mariano, owner and founder of Rhino Shield Wisconsin, as he shares more about the elastomeric ceramic roof coating system and installation process.Super Shield ceramic coating may be applied to almost any roofing surface including tile, slate, asphalt shingles, primed metal, aluminum, clay, concrete, and bitumen membranes. "An alternative to highly costly, time-consuming, and inconvenient roof replacement, Super Shield offers largely hassle-free rejuvenation and protection of existing roofs," explains Mariano. Rhino Shield Wisconsin's ceramic roof coating system, he suggests, both beautifies and offers outstanding protection, restricting the growth of mold and mildew which creates unsightly roof stains. "It's also easy to clean, is guaranteed not to crack, chip or peel for ten years, and costs much, much less than a typical complete roof replacement," Mariano adds.Revolutionary pigment technology designed to reflect solar energy also supports improved power efficiency. "This same pigment technology also allows us to offer Super Shield in a vast array of colors ranging from dark forest green, amber brown, and midnight gray to light golden yellow, red earth, and dried herb," Mariano reveals.Regarding improved energy efficiency, Rhino Shield Wisconsin's roof coating system is listed as an Energy Star designated product. Energy Star is a voluntary program launched by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Now managed by the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy, Energy Star helps businesses and individuals to save money and protect the environment via superior energy efficiency, according to the program.Rhino Shield Wisconsin is also an approved Energy Star partner. "What's more, further to the primary benefits and Energy Star designation, Super Shield products are eco-friendly, non-toxic, and applied with conventional professional installation equipment," explains Rhino Shield Wisconsin boss Mariano.All of Rhino Shield Wisconsin's Super Shield products are, he says, also manufactured in a cutting edge U.S. facility which has been producing premium roof coatings since 1964. "This affords us with an industry-leading level of control over our products," Mariano adds, wrapping up, "whereby which we can ensure that quality remains not just incredibly high, but also extremely consistent, too."To learn more about Super Shield and Rhino Shield Wisconsin, please head to http://rhinoshieldwis.com/



