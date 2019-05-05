Florida immigration attorney Magdalena Cuprys obtains release on reduced bond for detained Bangladesh citizen

Magdalena Cuprys, attorney in Florida, Clewiston and Miami Magdalena Cuprys, immigration lawyer in Miami and Clewiston Florida Office of Magdalena Cuprys, Florida Immigration Attorney in Miami and Clewiston Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Lawyer in Florida Blog of Immigration Attorney Magdalena Cuprys

Upon Motion for Bond Redetermination, Immigration Court in Florida releases client of Magdalena Cuprys, Esq. in deportation (removal) proceedings.

Cuprys & Associates (N/A:N/A)

we are thankful that the Immigration Court agreed with our arguments that O.B.S. should be released on a reduced bond ... the record shows that the marriage with his U.S. citizen wife was legitimate” — Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Lawyer in Florida

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miami immigration law firm of Cuprys & Associates announced that principal immigration attorney Magdalena Cuprys successfully accomplished the release of a Bangladesh citizen on bond.The client, O.B.S., is originally from Bangladesh and came to the U.S. in 2012. He married a U.S. citizen and filed for immigration. That immigration case did not go smoothly. USCIS conducted a very thorough review to ensure that the marriage was not just a ploy to immigrate to the U.S. Also, USCIS conducted a so-called “bed check” where officers appear at the home to check whether the relationship is real. USCIS then approved the immigration case for O.B.S. But the relationship with his spouse went sour; O.B.S. suffered abuse and filed a “battered spouse” petition (called “I-360"), which is still pending. O.B.S. was detained for deportation from the U.S. The initial bond was set so high that O.B.S. could not afford to pay it.Attorney Magdalena Cuprys filed a Motion for Bond Re-Determination, which the Immigration Court in Pompano Beach granted on April 29, 2019. Ms. Cuprys successfully argued that O.B.S. should be released on bond even because of his strong family ties in the community. It is within the discretion of the Attorney General to release on bond a detained foreign citizen who is not subject to mandatory detention. The factors for setting an immigration bond include stable employment history, length of residence in the community, family ties, any record of non-appearance in immigration proceedings, and previous criminal or immigration law violations.After hearing from Ms. Cuprys, the Immigration Court in Florida, granted O.B.S.’s release on a reduced bond. Ms. Cuprys commented that “we are thankful that the Immigration Court agreed with our arguments that O.B.S. should be released on a reduced bond. Also, the record shows that the marriage with his U.S. citizen wife, even though it did not work out, was a legitimate one.”The underlying case is “O.B.S., #A200-193___.”*** Magdalena Ewa Cuprys is the principal attorney of Serving Immigrants, a full-service immigration law firm offering a complete range of immigration services to both businesses and individuals. The law firm is uniquely qualified to manage the most contentious and unusual immigration needs. Located in Miami and Clewiston, the firm’s offices provide corporate and individual clients of foreign nationality with temporary work permits for the U.S., green card petitions, criminal waivers and representation in removal proceedings cases.Website: https://magdalenacupryslaw.com/ Website: http://www.servingimmigrants.com Website: http://tuabogadadice.com/ Facebook: https://p.facebook.com/servingimmigrants/ Blog: https://magdalenacuprysblog.blogspot.com/ Attorney Profile: https://solomonlawguild.com/magdalena-e-cuprys%2C-esq News: https://hype.news/magdalena-ewa-cuprys-immigration-attorney/ News: https://attorneygazette.com/magdalena-cuprys#31c1d194-2905-42ae-9d57-5e02bfc3ca17

Some Undocumented Immigrants Dropping Charges Over Deportation Fears | Sunday TODAY



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.