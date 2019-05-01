Dr. Gene Lingerfelt recalls first missionary trip to Africa

Dr. Gene Lingerfelt

Pastor Gene Lingerfelt looks back favorably on his first missionary trip to Africa with wife Sue over 35 years ago.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, USA, May 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 1982 and 1983, Dr. Gene Lingerfelt served as an instructor at the East Africa School of Theology in Nairobi, Kenya. The year and a half in Africa were a formative experience for Dr. Gene and his wife Sue. Dr. Lingerfelt gained extensive experience, speaking and ministering, during this time. This time also gave Dr. Gene and Sue a heart for all nations and all peoples. Since then, Dr. Lingerfelt has ministered and preached the Gospel in more than 40 nations and he has pioneered nearly 70 churches in Africa and Central America.Based in Nairobi, Kenya, and whose main campus is located in Buruburu, the East Africa School of Theology today offers bachelor degrees in the arts, including religious, biblical, and intercultural studies, as well as a variety of other diplomas and certificates, plus pre-university programs and more. Buruburu can be found in the Eastlands area of Nairobi.Upon returning to the United States from their missionary trip to Africa, Dr. Lingerfelt and wife Sue pioneered a Full-Gospel, Non-Denominational, faith church in Arlington, Texas that would eventually become Faith Christian Center. From its beginning, the church has been diverse, multi-ethnic and multi-racial. The church family is also made up of many mixed families. Sadly, even in 2019, many churches in America are still not diverse, but that is not true of Faith Christian Center. Visit Faith Christian Center on any Sunday and you will see the nations of the earth.“The church was pioneered on Sunday, January 1, 1984 in a hotel ballroom,” according to Dr. Lingerfelt. Since then, the church has grown, and today, Faith Christian Center is located on a beautiful 73-acre campus in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.For more than 35 years, Dr. Gene and Sue Lingerfelt have taught people how to practically apply God’s Word to their every day lives. Today, both Dr. Gene and Sue are well-respected pastors with a reputation for integrity.If you live in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and are looking for a diverse, multi-ethnic and family-friendly church to attend where you will learn how to be a success in life, then visit Faith Christian Center.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.