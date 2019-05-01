The Federation of Historical Bottle Collectors will hold its 50th anniversary convention August 1st-3rd in Augusta, Ga.

The FOHBC will hold its annual National Antique Bottle Convention in the Augusta Marriott Hotel and Convention Center in Augusta, Ga. on August 1-3. $5 General Admission. The public is welcome!

Is there anything more beautiful than shelves of colorful and interesting antique bottles on display? The Newman Open House will be the first event of the convention.

This year’s bottle competition will include three categories: “Southern Pottery”, “Southern Soda Bottles” and “Best Georgia Bottle.” Let’s see if you have a bottle that can pass muster with our paneled judges! All can attend this exciting event.

“Speaking of Coca-Cola” is one of six educational seminars and will be presented by Larry Jorgensen.