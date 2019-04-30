Chiropractor Dr. Scott Zack considers latest trends in practice

Dr. Scott Zack

Dr. Scott P. Zack explores the latest chiropractic industry trends and considers what's in store moving forward.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chiropractor Dr. Scott P. Zack reflects on Dynamic Chiropractic's most recent Expanding Chiropractic Practice Survey as he addresses the latest industry trends, including reduced dependency on insurance and the growth of so-called multi-practitioner offices.A magazine for U.S. chiropractors with a circulation of over 60,000, Dynamic Chiropractic is published by MPA Media and is indexed by CINAHL, a catalog of predominantly English-language journal articles relating to healthcare, allied health, nursing, and biomedicine."The Expanding Chiropractic Practice Survey offers an interesting snapshot and look into exactly what's trending within chiropractic care in the United States today," explains Dr. Zack , a successful and experienced chiropractor based in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.Looking to reveal a number of key takeaways from the latest Dynamic Chiropractic Expanding Chiropractic Practice Survey, the main finding, he says, centers around reduced dependency on insurance. "Around 40 percent of chiropractors in the United States now receive less than a quarter of their total annual revenue from so-called 'third-party payers,'" reveals Dr. Scott Zack , "pointing at a growing trend toward reduced third-party dependency."Second among the trends highlighted by Dr. Scott P. Zack and Dynamic Chiropractic pertains to an extended range of revenue channels. "According to the latest Expanding Chiropractic Practice Survey, more than half of all U.S. chiropractors polled revealed that they planned to increase their revenue by offering a broader range of services during the coming year," explains Dr. Zack.This approach is further reflected, he also points out, in another trend highlighted by Dynamic Chiropractic which suggests that the majority of those polled are also looking to increase the range of physical products offered to patients. Highlighted products, according to the survey, include nutritional supplements, topical analgesics, orthotics, and pillows, all of which are currently provided by more than half of all chiropractors polled, a number which Dr. Zack suggests is set to climb.Further industry trends revealed by the survey include a reduction in so-called solo practitioner offices, and the growth of multi-practitioner sites, as well as an increase in the number of new patient sources. "More than a third of the chiropractors polled reported that they now regularly acquire new patients via social media," Dr. Zack reveals, "a trend which only looks set to grow further moving forward.""Patient referrals, however," he adds, wrapping up, "remained the standout leader, as expected, with practice website inquiries also proving to be a common and growing source of new patients among chiropractors located across the United States."



