Darcy Bergen’s Financial Group Teaches Retirement Classes to Help Individuals Map Out a Plan of Action at Any Age

PEORIA, ARIZONA, USA, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PEORIA, AZ—Financial advisor Darcy Bergen holds more than two decades of experience in financial planning. On the heels of founding Clear Solutions for Seniors, LLC, he started Bergen Financial Group in 2003, and was recognized as one of the top 20 advisors in sales with Midland National life annuity division year after year. In 2015, after many years of successful investment and financial development for his clients, Darcy Bergen became a fiduciary (licenses 65), offering even further reliance between trustees and beneficiaries.Bergen Financial Group offers conservative retirement planning strategies and products designed to provide guaranteed income for life while protecting their client’s principal from the fluctuations of the stock market with fixed annuity options.Saving For Retirement & Living The Life You DeserveDarcy Bergen founded Bergen Financial Group based on a simple philosophy; to teach their clients how to employ strategies to help protect them from incurring losses on their savings. Losing money in the stock market is not the way to save or live in retirement. His group aims to provide education, advice, and consulting to retirees and those planning for retirement.Bergen Financial Group shows clients that there is a way to save and live with guaranteed income for the rest of their lives with annuity-based products. Darcy Bergen’s team of advisors has over 100 years of experience assisting clients. There is no longer a need to guess; they will set up a customized plan and help you implement a personalized strategy depending on your specific needs.Personalized Retirement Planning is CriticalAt Bergen Financial Group, they build long-term client relationships that span generations. They understand that financial products are often complicated and confusing, and that’s why Darcy Bergen’s team only implement strategies that their clients fully understand. Since they are an independent firm, they can present several different strategies, and not merely a one-size-fits-all approach. Bergen Financial Group can customize your plan based on your needs, not the needs of one company.With headquarters located in Peoria, Arizona, as well as offices in Tucson, Phoenix, Glendale, Arizona, and Spokane Washington, their expertise is on a wide-ranging level. They offer educational seminars throughout the valley to help guide individuals through their financial journey and into a vibrant retirement.To find out more about their educational retirement classes, please contact them today. them today.###Darcy Bergen, CRFAAZ License #: 7714485The Bergen Financial Group Headquarters20542 N. Lake Pleasant Rd. Suite 111Peoria, AZ 85382602-652-2665info@bergenfinancialgroup.combergenfinancialgroup.com



