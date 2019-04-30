Western Europe Is The Largest Region In The Business Processes Outsourcing Market

The Business Research Company adds Business Processes Outsourcing Market By Type, Drivers And Restraints – Global Forecast To 2021 report to its store.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Europe is the largest market for business processes outsourcing companies, accounting for about 38% of the global market. It was followed by North America, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and the Middle East will be the fastest growing regions in this market, where growth will be at rates of over 14% and 13%, respectively. These will be followed by Asia-Pacific and South America where the markets are expected to grow at rates of about 13% and 10%, respectively.

The business processes outsourcing (BPO) market consists of sales of BPO services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) engaged in providing the basic operations of a business process such as human resource management, finance and accounting, or customer/call center relations for a manufacturing or services company.

The market for business processes outsourcing is fragmented. Though a small number of large players register significant market share, large numbers of small players constitute about three-fourths of the market. Players in the market include ADP, Conduent, Accenture, Teleperformance, Paychex and DXC Technologies.

The market for business processes outsourcing is analyzed across multiple dimensions including CRM BPO, HRO BPO, F&A BPO, and other BPO services, with coverage of market size, growth, trends, drivers and restraints across global markets and regions.

The report covers the following:

Markets Covered: global business processes outsourcing market, (by type CRM (customer relationship management) BPO, HRO (human resource outsourcing) BPO, F&A (finance and accounting) BPO, other BPO services); global software and BPO services market.

Data Segmentations: business processes outsourcing market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; (by type- CRM BPO, HRO BPO, F&A BPO, And Other BPO Services) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; global software and BPO services market.

Business Processes Outsourcing Market Organizations Covered: ADP, Conduent, Accenture, Teleperformance, Paychex and DXC Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-22).

Other Information And Analyses: global business processes outsourcing market comparison with macro-economic factors, business processes outsourcing market size, percentage of GDP, global, and by country, per capita average business processes outsourcing expenditure, global, and by country, business processes outsourcing market comparison with industry metrics, total enterprises, by country, 2017, thousands, average spending on business processes outsourcing market by total enterprises, by country, PESTEL analysis, business processes outsourcing market trends and opportunities, business processes outsourcing market customer information, business processes outsourcing supply chain analysis, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, information technology industry financial margins.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Business Processes Outsourcing Industry: The report explains over 10 strategies for companies in the business processes outsourcing market, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include large business processes outsourcing companies considering to offer AI enabled software services to enhance the productivity of day-to-day operations and customer satisfaction levels of companies operating in the manufacturing and service industries, and Automatic Data Processing’s growth strategy that aims at strengthening its outsourcing capabilities through acquisitions and mergers.

Opportunities For Companies In The Business Processes Outsourcing Sector: The report reveals where the global business processes outsourcing industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

