What to Consider When Taking Antibiotics, explained by Dr. Kenneth Rebong

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antibiotics are a commonly prescribed medicine to treat variety of illnesses such as chest colds, common cold, flu (influenza), sore throat, ear infection, sinus infection, etc. They are used to treat some common types of bacterial infections by inhibiting the growth of bacteria and destroying them completely when they may have invaded your body and tried to cause or have caused an infection.Dr. Kenneth Rebong has published an overview article on this issue. The complete article will be published on the Blog of Dr. Rebong at https://drkennethrebong.wordpress.com/ Before the bacteria spreads and make the condition more severe, antibiotics can help prevent the bacteria from building a cell wall and if, in case, a bacterium has already built their cell wall or membrane, antibiotics can dissolve it. This prevents the bacterium from multiplying in a human body. Many people heavily rely on antibiotics, thinking that they may be the cure to every common, treatable illness. Antibiotics may be fairly effective, but they are not appropriate for all illnesses. In this article, we have assembled some crucial factors you should consider when taking antibiotics so that you make the proper use of the prescribed drug.1. Always Consult a Doctor FirstIt is common among many people to simply avoid going to a doctor, thinking that an antibiotic lying in their drawer can do the trick. Since they think that antibiotics can treat several illnesses, they wrongly believe that whatever common illness they are suffering from will easily be treated by an antibiotic. However, it is important to remember that antibiotics only treat bacteria-related infections.If you are suffering from a viral fever then it is not advisable to turn to antibiotics; because antibiotics cannot treat illnesses caused by a virus. Hence, it is important that you reach out to your doctor and follow their prescribed medicine instead of taking matters into your own hands.2. Avoid Taking Antibiotics UnnecessarilyTaking a higher dosage if antibiotics than what is prescribed or taking antibiotics when it is not needed can do more harm than good. Overusing antibiotics can result in situations where bacteria eventually become resistant to the antibiotics and make it very difficult to treat them.In a few but rare cases, bacteria adapt and can cause drug-resistant bacterial infections. Therefore, it is strictly advised to never overdose your prescribed antibiotics and take them as long as the doctor has recommended.3. Take Antibiotics as DirectedIt is always advisable to take antibiotics as directed on the packet/leaflet or instructed by your doctor or a pharmacist. Antibiotics can be taken in several forms:* Topical antibiotics – often used for skin infections in the forms of lotions, creams, sprays, and drops* Oral antibiotics – used to treat bacterial infections with the use of capsules, tablets, or a liquid-based drink* Injections – utilized only during serious infections, these forms of antibiotics are infused through an injection or a drip.4. Don’t Panic If You Miss a Dose of Your AntibioticsIn case you forgot to take a dose of your antibiotics, don’t worry. Take that dose the minute you realize and then keep on taking your course of antibiotics as usual. Or, if it is time for your next dose or very close to it, pass over the missed dose as you really can’t do anything about it and continue taking your antibiotic dose as per the schedule. Don’t make a mistake of taking a double dose to compensate for the missed one as you may increase the risk of severe side-effects.5. Speak to Your Doctor Immediately If You Have Taken an Extra DoseAlthough taking an extra dose may not cause any life-threatening side-effect, it may increase your chances to suffer from diarrhea, nausea, or pain in the stomach. If you experience any of these health problems, it’s best to speak to your doctor right away. Don’t worry too much though because these side-effects are temporary and typically go away eventually.6. Avoid Penicillin If You Are Allergic to ItIf you have ever experienced an allergic reaction to penicillin, avoid taking them. This is true for all other antibiotics as well. People with allergies like eczema, hay fever, or asthma, should avoid take penicillin and be sure to alert your doctor when they prescribe any antibiotics. These antibiotics should also be taken in lower doses if you have a liver or kidney disease.These are some of the major factors you should consider when taking antibiotics. If you have doubts or questions, it is best to speak to your doctor or a pharmacist.About Dr. Kenneth P. Rebong Dr. Kenneth Pomar Rebong , MD, a medical doctor in San Jose, California, and specializes in Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine. He completed his Pediatric Residency at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

