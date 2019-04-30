LIST SELF STORAGE IMPLEMENTS WEBSITE ENHANCEMENTS

Upgraded website offers improved functionality

User experience and user friendliness were crucial considerations when determining site improvements” — Alison DeJaeger, List Self Storage

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- List Self Storage (“List”) recently launched the upgraded ListSelfStorage.com platform to offer improved user experience with enhanced functionality and new formatting.

List provides the single largest number of self-storage properties listed for sale anywhere on the internet with more than 300 assets currently on its platform.

“We are thrilled to implement new technology that will elevate the performance of our website,” Alison DeJaeger, President of List, stated. “User experience and user friendliness were the crucial considerations when determining our program for site improvements,” she continued.

The ListSelfStorage.com platform now includes new features designed to help users quickly locate information on listings, vendors, news, events and more. New features include:

• Faster page-load time

• Redesigned homepage

• Redesigned “Listings” page

• Reformatted property listing profiles

• Improved search bar criteria

• Interactive facility map

• Streamlined property upload forms

• Loan calculator resource

• Shopping cart option

To date, in cooperation with the self-storage brokerage community, List has posted 1,600 assets for sale. It receives an average of more than 100,000 pageviews per month. Users can view the platform by visiting ListSelfStorage.com from a Microsoft-supported browser such as Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge.

About List Self Storage

Founded in 2015, List Self Storage has posted more than $3 billion self-storage, conversion and/or development properties for sale nationwide. In addition, List features a comprehensive online vendor directory for all aspects of developing, building, purchasing, financing, managing and selling a facility. For more information about List Self Storage, please visit ListSelfStorage.com or email Info@ListSelfStorage.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.