Plastic Surgeon Dr. Tansar N. Mir starts Blog about plastic surgery issues

One should not act based solely on medical information found on the internet, but instead review with a qualified medical doctor, preferably with the benefit of the patient’s medical history.” — Dr. Tansar N. Mir, Plastic Surgeon in New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctor Tansar N. Mir , an experienced plastic & reconstructive surgeon based in New York, started a Blog to provide easy-to-understand information about the plastic surgery issues so that the public and patients can easily understand the underlying medical issues and procedures. The Blog is available at https://tansarmirmd.home.blog/ Americans spend billions of dollars every year on plastic surgery. Many people try to enhance their appearance or correct what they perceive to be malformed. Common procedures include breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, and liposuction. There are, however, certain risks associated with such procedures. Thus, researching the specific surgery that you have in mind for yourself is a good idea. Also, make sure to be in good hands, meaning a qualified surgeon with experience in this particular procedure. Some commonly occurring issues in plastic surgery include:Dissatisfaction with the result – plastic surgery is not an exact science and the results may differ depending on many different factors such as age, gender, body type, body weight, and skin condition.Nerve Damage – a common issue in all plastic surgeries. The negative effects include numbness and tingling.Infection – also a common issue in all plastic surgeries. While utmost care is taken to avoid infection, it occurs in a few percent of plastic surgeries and may require additional medication, for example with antibiotics.Scars – plastic surgeons are trained to keep the scars to a minimum, but they are usually unavoidable. In some cases, patients suffer hypertrophic scarring, meaning that the scar is unusually red and raised.Hematoma – which is essentially a pocket of blood resembling a painful bruise. A hematoma occurs in a few percent of breast augmentation surgeries, and also after a facelift. Hematoma a general risk in plastic surgery, and it may sometimes require additional surgery.Organ Damage – some surgeries may adversely affect internal organs, such as liposuction. The surgical probe used for liposuction may accidentally cause punctures, which may require additional surgery.Seroma – a condition when blood pools directly under the skin, with swelling and pain. These can become infected and may have to be drained.Blood Loss – occurs in most plastic surgeries, but is usually limited. If there is an uncontrolled blood loss, it can result in a sudden drop in blood pressure and even result in death. Note, however, that such blood loss can also occur internally.Anesthesia – thanks to anesthesia, the bodily pain of plastic surgery is greatly reduced, yet it has the potential for complications. For example, general anesthesia renders patients unconscious, but can lead to issues such as stroke and heart attacks.Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) – is a rare complication. Essentially, it means that a blood clots forms in a deep vein (often the leg), breaks off, and travels to other parts of the body (such as the lungs, causing pulmonary embolism).Dr. Mir explains that “even though it is particularly important for this type of medical treatment, in today’s plastic surgery practices, nurses, staff and medical doctors are rushed and rarely have the time to answer all questions that the patients have. That’s when patients start researching on the internet. They find opinions, reports from other patients, but rarely explanations from medical doctors. One should not act based solely on information found on the internet, but instead review the issues with a qualified medical doctor, preferably with the benefit of the patient’s medical history. Also, when patients research online and do find relevant medical articles, they find highly complex answers that are very difficult to understand for a layperson, or even contradictory. I hope to fill that information gap with explanatory articles that anybody can understand.”Dr. Mir’s blog is available at https://tansarmirmd.home.blog/ About Dr. Tansar Naveed Mir Dr. Tansar Mir is a plastic & reconstructive surgeon in New York. Dr. Mir received his Doctorate of Medicine with Recognition in Research from the State University of New York at Stony Brook School of Medicine after graduating from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania with his Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience. Dr. Mir completed his internship and residency in General Surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, NY and his residency/fellowship in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery with the Long Island Plastic Surgical Group through Nassau University Medical Center. Dr. Mir is a double board-certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon who is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery.References:

The Doctors Television Show: Dakota who was disfigured by black market silicone butt injections. Dr. Tansar Mir performs her silicone removal surgery



