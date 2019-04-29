Extreme Tactical Dynamics reviews latest emergency vehicle lights to hit the market

Extreme Tactical Dynamics owner and founder Chris Dallmann offers a closer look at some of the company's latest products.

JUPITER, FLORIDA, USA, April 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- From grille mounted LEDs and dash lights to hideaway strobes, sirens, switch boxes, mounting brackets, accessories, and more, Extreme Tactical Dynamics ' range of emergency vehicle lights and sirens is continuously expanding. Chris Dallmann, owner and founder of the Florida-based Government-approved vendor, reviews a selection of the latest products to hit the market."Taking a closer look at our extensive range of grille and surface mount LED lights, among recent arrivals are our 3-watt Tracer 6 TIR Grille and Surface Mount, our Signature 6 Slim DS Dual Color Linear LED Grille and Surface Mount Light, and our C-9 Reflex LED Surface Mount Light," reveals Dallmann.Reviews for these and other grille and surface mount LED lights available from Extreme Tactical Dynamics have praised the products for being compact but powerful. "Small but extremely bright," adds Dallmann, "that's what you get with our surface mount or grille lights."The brand's LED dash lights are equally highly praised for their ease of installation, versatility, and brightness. "Suction cup brackets, cigarette lighter power plugs, and straightforward control switches make them quick to dismount and to re-install," Dallmann explains, "no matter what vehicle a customer is driving."He continues, "Furthermore, our dash and deck interior LED lights all boast powerful outputs and last for more than 100,000 hours."The company, established in 2007, specializes in grille and surface mounted lights, LED dash and deck lights, hideaway strobes and LEDs, and visor light bars, as well as work and scene lighting, and vehicle sirens. Also available and subject to positive customer reviews are a wide range of switch boxes, mounting brackets, wiring and connectors, and other accessories.Recent Shopper Approved Reviews for Extreme Tactical Dynamics praise the firm, which is based in Jupiter, Florida, for its wide range of products, easy-to-use website, quality of goods, low prices, and exceptional customer service."Following more than 5,000 pieces of positive customer feedback and reviews," Dallmann adds, wrapping up, "at Extreme Tactical Dynamics, we've also introduced a range of lighting options and other accessories for construction trucks, tow trucks, snow plow vehicles, utility vehicles, pilot cars, escort vehicles, and more."Established more than a decade ago, Extreme Tactical Dynamics has remained committed to making the purchase of emergency vehicle sirens, lights, and accessories online both straightforward and affordable since 2007. To learn more about Extreme Tactical Dynamics or for Extreme Tactical Dynamics reviews, please visit https://www.extremetacticaldynamics.com/ or call 1-888-893-3308.



