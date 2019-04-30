Aluminum on Sapphire and Aluminum on Silicon wafers

UniversityWafer, Inc. distributes AlN on Sapphire and AlN on Silicon wafers.

11 ELKINS STREET, STE 330, MA, USA, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- UniversityWafer, Inc., along with our partners, introduce a new line of 50.8mm, 100mm and 150mm UV Grade Aluminum on C-plane SSP Sapphire and AlN on Silicon Prime Grade for HEMT templates.One major use of AlN on sapphire are UV LEDs. These have many uses. Some of the most powerful applications include irradiating hospital rooms and foundry clean-rooms. AlN on sapphire LEDs disinfects instruments and can purify air and water of germs and bacteria without using chemicals.LEDs electrical savings over traditional cold cathode fluorescent lamp (CCFL) can reach 70%. And unlike CCFL lamps, AlN LEDs don’t contain mercury making them more environmentally to dispose of. AlN LEDs can also be used for non-line-of-sight communications.Currently, the newest generation AlN on Sapphire LEDs technology is pushing 50,000 hours of life, compared with just 10,000 of the AlN on sapphire LEDs today. The cost saving will only increase with time.UniversityWafer, Inc. carries a large inventory of AlN on Sapphire substrates. We can also quote unique client specs in small quantities that make it feasible for budget-strapped researchers to obtain the substrates at a reasonable cost. Delivery time is also short.For production, our AlN on Sapphire can be ramped up to meet client’s demands in a timely and affordable manner.UniversityWafer, Inc. caters to researchers who want small quantities and short lead-times. Our professional staff is trained to handle even the most difficult low volume requests and we pride ourselves on fast responses and turnaround.Bulk GaN is also available.For more information about UniversityWafer, Inc., visit www.UniversityWafer.com , email to chris@universitywafer.com. Our phone number 800-713-9375.



