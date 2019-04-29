HGSK Lawyer Appointed Vice Chair of Disciplinary Board of the PA Supreme Court

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- +++



James C. Haggerty, Esquire, of Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith has been appointed as Vice Chair of the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.

The Disciplinary Board is a group of thirteen lawyers and laypersons appointed by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania to supervise and oversee the disciplinary proceedings involving lawyers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The Board was established to regulate attorney conduct. Their main goal is protecting the public while also preserving the reputation of courts in PA.

The Disciplinary Board appoints Hearing Board Examiners to hear cases involving attorneys, review the findings of the Hearing Board, and makes specific recommendations to the Supreme Court regarding punishment for attorneys violating the Rules of Disciplinary Enforcement and the Professional Code of Responsibility. The Disciplinary Enforcement rules were adopted by the Supreme Court in 1972, whereas the Professional Code in 1988.

Haggerty has served on the Board since 2015. His tenure as Vice Chair of the Board will be until April of 2020.



