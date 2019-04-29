SlowMist and Newdex Achieve the Security Cooperation Officially

Newdex (https://newdex.io), the world’s Largest EOS Decentralized Exchange, officially has a strategic partnership with security company SlowMist Technology

UNITED STATES, April 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newdex (https://newdex.io), the world’s Largest EOS Decentralized Exchange, officially has a strategic partnership with security company today, SlowMist Technology that focuses on the blockchain ecosystem.

The first phase of audit will last one month, covering smart contract security, web platform security and other fields. It is reported that Newdex has completed the development of smart contract of “Matching and settlement on the chain”, which has been assigned to SlowMist Technology to proceed security audit.

On the occasion, the smart contract of "Matching and settlement on the chain" will be prioritized for the trial operation in trading pairs with small trading volume, and finally trading pairs in the full-platform will be fully deployed. Each asset trading between users is completed matching and settlement on the chain, which can be checked in real time and is faster.

The smart contract of “Matching and settlement on the chain” will be another important milestone for Newdex in the path of decentralized trading exploration.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.