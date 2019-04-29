TCEB - Business’ CLMV Road Show 2019 delivers record results for Thai MICE industry

Mrs. Nichapa Yoswee, TCEB's Senior Vice President - Business, at Thailand MICE Road Show 2019 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Leads come from “Fly and Meet Double Bonus - Redefined” and “ASEAN+6 Visitor Privilege” campaigns

BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) – Business is achieving record results from its recent CLMV Road Show 2019 that generated nearly 70 new leads, valued at about THB 400 million (approximately US$ 12.5 million) in revenue, on business events originating from Cambodia, Myanmar, and Vietnam between January and March this year.

Mrs. Nichapa Yoswee, TCEB's Senior Vice President - Business, said: "Leads from the Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam road show events have exceeded our expectations in terms of leads and now the real work begins converting those leads into business.

"We are pleased to see results from our “Fly and Meet Double Bonus - Redefined” and "ASEAN+6 Visitor Privilege" campaigns. The response from CLMV countries has been very gratifying and gives us something to build on," she added.

In total meeting and incentive (MI) leads from Cambodia totalled 13 groups with 1,681 participants from the beverage, pharmaceutical, insurance and direct selling industries, with an estimated revenue of THB 122 million. MI leads from Myanmar totalled six groups with 580 participants from medical and agricultural industries, valued at about THB 42 million in revenue. From Vietnam, MI leads totalled 28 groups with 2,810 participants from the pharmaceutical, medical, banking and media sectors, valued at an estimated THB 203 million in revenue.

“Fly and Meet Double Bonus - Redefined” campaign in partnership with Bangkok Airways provides ease of travel, convenience and excellent return-on-investment. The benefits include financial support, fast-track immigration service at Suvarnabhumi airport, cultural performances, meet-and-greet services, one free air ticket of every 30 tickets purchased, pre-assign group seating, priority boarding and extra baggage allowances.

To qualify, each group must comprise at least 30 persons, fly to Thailand on Bangkok Airways, stay for at least two nights, or hold an event at a venue recognised by the Thailand MICE Venue Standard (TMVS) or a registered hotel. Application is open now until 31 August 2019, with travel completed by 30 September 2019.

For exhibition (E), leads from Myanmar totalled seven groups, each with at least 10 trade visitors, with an estimated THB 5.46 million in revenue. They are signed up for business negotiations at international exhibitions organised in Thailand, in the medical and pharmaceutical, food processing and packaging, retails, logistics, sport and tourism industries. From Vietnam, leads totalled 15 groups with 250 participants for food and agriculture, construction, infrastructure, health and wellness, retails, lifestyle and automotive trade exhibitions, with an estimated revenue of THB 20 million.

The "ASEAN+6 Visitor Privilege" campaign targets Business Mission Organisers (BMO) including Chambers of Commerce, federations, trade associations, industrial publications and non-profit organisations seeking to enhance their member's business opportunities through trade shows. Members of these organisations will connect with the enterprises that enable their success in this lucrative segment by engaging in quality business meetings at Thailand’s trade shows with the aid of TCEB subsidies and accommodation.

To qualify delegations must have at least 10 persons hailing from the ASEAN+6 countries of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia and Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand. They must commit to three meetings per person, or a total of thirty meetings across the group.

About TCEB

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) has been the country’s official government agency supporting, promoting and developing global and regional business events (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions - MICE) in Thailand since 2004. As a strategic partner and sanctioned liaison, TCEB co-creates successful solutions with companies and organisations to realise MICE events of every scale and type.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Chakrapong Pongwecharak

Manager, Marketing Strategy Department

Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau

Email: chakrapong_p@tceb.or.th

Tel: 66 2 694 6000 ext 6089



