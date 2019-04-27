Future Culture of Live Wellness Retreats Changing Epigenetic Trauma Imprinting?

FitAction Retreat August 2019 Adventure Island April 2020

Wellness Travel like this takes things to the next level of health. Created to reach purpose-driven individuals seeking real change who also champion wellness, I focus on results before they arrive.” — Liz Galloway

UBUD, UBUD, BALI, April 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Therapeutic Retreats That Go Beyond Top-Notch Speakers, Bespoke Indigenous Ceremonies & Full Body Wellness Are Growing

Wild Adventure Wellness Retreats announces its new targeted retreats intersecting fitness travel and mental health tourism. Inheriting trauma shapes your mental and physical health. And one company is building wellness and mental health tourism retreats that are changing the future of wellness getaways. Do we blame parents for personal trauma, or seek to understand the depths of generations of trauma experiences epigenetically transferred? Epigenetics focuses on the study of the effects of DNA imprinting and passing of the effects of generational trauma. Each one of these creates an effect on an individuals “What is overwhelming and unnamable is passed on to those we are closest to. Our loved ones carry what we cannot. And we do the same.” Says Molly Castelloe, Ph.D and contributor to Psychology Today.

Wild Adventure Retreats create bespoke getaways that help individuals become their own happiness professional. That includes real tools and therapies that help to recognize and re-boot brain chemistry with therapy sessions and recognizing how trauma modifies interactions. Wild Adventure Wellness focuses of worldwide health with two exclusive retreats per year that also address mental health in addition to the physical results and pampering. The next retreat is August 22nd – 27th, 2019, in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, and April 22- 27th, on a private adventure island in Long Cay, Belize.

Retreat provider and wellness coach, Liz Galloway, creates the building blocks of rewriting your trauma story with 5 to 7, day retreats in remote luxury locations. With the increase in wellness tourism worldwide, it’s difficult to trust which ones are worth the time and transformation. “Wellness Travel like this takes things to the next level of health. Created to reach purpose-driven individuals seeking real change who also champion wellness, I focus on results and qualifying each individual before they arrive.” State Galloway

These luxury wellness retreats that work with epigenetic therapies and tools are created for:

Leisure and business travelers who recognize the effects of brain chemistry on their talents and potential

Individuals seeking a personally and professionally rewarding getaway in wellness travel that pushes them positively

Those looking to create their own wellness-minded tours and retreats, that have a tool kit to support world friendly opportunities

Leisure and business travelers interested in active adventure getaways, the provide a return on their physical and mental health

Individuals ready to work on themselves with also satisfying their productivity guilt with retreat results

Benefits of mental health tourism retreats:

Gaining valuable knowledge and training you can take anywhere

Continuing to develop in your chosen areas and specialization

Enhancing your existing talents and unlocking potential

Positioning yourself to be on the forefront on your personal development

Daily health and wellness expert guidance

Daily fitness, wellness, yoga, and movement therapy

Daily therapeutic nutrition

Daily outdoor excursion opportunities

Saving time, money, and frustration with active retreats that address mental and physical health

Positioning yourself for success

Applications are open for Wild Adventure Wellness retreats 2019, and 2010 booking. Find more at WildAdventures.Life or info@wildadventures.life

Liz Galloway is a wellness coach and the author of Pages of a Passport, How to Travel as a Digital Nomad, and Green Smoothie Cleanse; 10 Days to More Energy and Health. Wild Adventure Retreats is a boutique outlet for 5-10 day experiential travel retreats focused on small group adventures and fitcations based in the neuro-physiology of the human body and mind for total transformation. Providing on going therapy tools to extend beyond the retreat and be the leader in mental health tourism. Find retreats, founder info., and details at WildAdventures.Life



