Crescent Earns Southwest Region TOBY Awards

DALLAS, TEXAS, US, April 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) announces that two Crescent-managed buildings, McKinney & Olive and Greenhill Towers, earned The Outstanding Buildings of the Year (TOBY) Awards for the Southwest Region. TOBY awards recognize quality in commercial real estate buildings and reward excellence in building management.

The TOBY awards were handed out by the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) at its Southwest Region Conference in Rogers, Ark. on April 6, 2019. Each building will compete for the International TOBY Award at BOMA’s international conference in June.

Developed by Crescent and currently Crescent-managed, McKinney & Olive earned a TOBY award as The Outstanding Building of the Year for buildings with 500,000 to 1 million square feet. McKinney & Olive’s sleek design provides quality outdoor views for more than 75 percent of customers. The Cesar Pelli design features a sheer glass façade, roof-top terrace and one-acre outdoor piazza that provide a creative space for office customers and connects McKinney & Olive with the community. Angelique Wade is General Manager of McKinney & Olive and the building is owned by institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Crescent-managed Greenhill Towers earned a TOBY award as The Outstanding Building of the Year for buildings with 250,000 – 499,999 square feet. Located in Addison – in the heart of North Dallas, Greenhill Towers was designed by Pierce Goodwin Alexander. The 267,542 square feet of mix-use property is divided between a 12-story tower and three-story garden building. It was renovated in 2016 to provide state of the art conference and fitness facilities as well as featuring redesigned lobby and a 84 Points coffee by Ascension. Jonathan "JJ" Jones is the Greenhill Towers Senior Property Manager and the building is owned by Codina Partners.

“The TOBY awards for McKinney & Olive and Greenhill Towers validate the award-winning customer service provided by Crescent’s property management teams,” said John Zogg, Managing Director of Crescent. “Angelique Wade, and her property management team at McKinney & Olive, and JJ Jones, and his property management team at Greenhill Towers, deliver on Crescent’s passion and culture of exceptional customer service, which we value as a business advantage.”

Crescent has been recognized 10 times with the prestigious National Commercial Real Estate Customer Service Award for Excellence, or the “A List” Award, from CEL & Associates, Inc.

ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management and investment capacity of more than $4 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I, the company acquires, develops and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily and hospitality assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.



