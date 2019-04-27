Gene A.I.dols Project : Dapps Game Using A.I., Establish Gene A.I.dols Co., Ltd. on Apr 26th. Release Open β in May '19.

Open β version will be launched in May Joint venture with high experts

Gene A.I.dols Co., Ltd. is a joint project of ICOVO, DataGrid and Amatz. Takuya Obata as Representative Director and Yuuki Okada as an Executive Vice President.

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New joint project combine ICOVO’s overall design and blockchain related development, DataGrid Inc.’s appearance development and Amatz Inc.’s game related advisory. alt Inc. is also considering capital participation in May who will take part in speech and communication model generation development using A.I. ICOVO AG （Headquarter: Zug, Switzerland /CEO Akihiro Yamase. Referred to as, ICOVO）、DataGrid Inc.(Headquarter: Kyoto, Japan / CEO: Yuuki Okada. Referred to as, DataGrid) and Amatz Inc.’s .(Headquarter: Shibuya, Japan / CEO: Michihito Muraoka. Referred to as, Amatz) joint capital investments and established Gene A.I.dols Co., Ltd. on April 26th, 2019. We are having ICOVO COO Takuya Obata as a Representative Director, DataGrid Inc. CEO Yuuki Okada as Executive Vice President. ICOVO CEO Akihiro Yamase as a Director, ICOVO CTO/ Alt Inc. CTO Yoshikazu Nishimura as a Chief technical officer, and Sion Sawa as an Adviser. alt Inc. (Headquarter: Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo, Japan / CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura. Referred to as, alt) is also considering capital participation in May who will take part in speech and communi-cation model generation development using A.I.Gene A.I.dols Co., Ltd. will release Dapps game ‘’Gene A.I.dols’’ open β soon in May 2019.＜Gene A.I.dols Project＞Create your own pop star in the game ”Gene A.I.dols ” by combining the world’s one and only appearance and voice. Appearance will be generated using AI-generated GAN (Generative adversarial network).Vocal fold will be generated using Alt Inc.’s speaker adaptation technology. By breeding artificial genes of created pop star pairs, you can create a brand-new popstar’s appear-ance and voice which passes on their intermediate genes.In addition, this service enables you to not only generate appearance and voice from arti-ficial gene but to the contrary, also enables you to create artificial gene-information from existing facial images and human voices. Further speaking, you can also create a brand-new pop star by breeding artificial gene generated from existing human and pop star made by A.I. .Furthermore, your own pop star will be tokenized to ERC721 standard token and written on Ethereum smart contract which enables you to hand the pop star over to the third par-ty through corresponding wallets. Looking ahead, we are also planning to provide ser-vices compatible with VR (virtual reality). By using vocal fold information of each pop stars and conversation engine written on artificial gene, having a chat with created pop stars through VR will also be realized in the near future.Official Website： https://gene-aidols.io/ Corporate Information〈Gene A.I.dols Project〉Gene A.I.dols Co., Ltd.We are having ICOVO COO Takuya Obata as a Representative Director, DataGrid Inc. CEO Yuuki Okada as Executive Vice President. ICOVO CEO Akihiro Yamase as a Di-rector, ICOVO CTO/ Alt Inc. CTO Yoshikazu Nishimura as a Chief Technical Officer, and Amatz Inc. Director Sion Sawa as an Adviser. alt Inc. (Headquarter: Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo, Japan / CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura. Referred to as, alt) is also considering capital partici-pation in May who will take part in speech and communication model generation devel-opment using A.I. .Representative Director Takuya ObataExecutive Vice President Yuuki OkadaDirector Akihiro YamaseChief Technical Officer Yoshikazu NishimuraAdviser Sion SawaRisona Kudan Bldg., 1-5-6, Kudanminami, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, JapanShareholder : ICOVO AG, DataGrid Inc., Amatz Inc., Yoshikazu Nishimura、Takuya Obata、Sion Sawa〈ICOVO〉ICOVO AGCEO Akihiro YamaseCFO Masahiko KumadaCTO Yoshikazu NishimuraCOO Takuya ObataCAO Oliver GommGeneral-Guisan-Strasse 6 CH-6300, Zug, SwitzerlandOfficial Website : https://icovo.co/ Our services : Blockchain related cooperation; planning and development of token econ-omy platform through fundraising and selling using ICO,STO and NFT sale tokens.〈DataGrid〉DataGrid Inc.CEO Yuuki OkadaKyoto University International Innovation West Bldg. 1F,36-1 Yoshida-honmachi, Sakyo-ku, Kyoto, JapanOfficial Website : https://datagrid.co.jp/ Our services : Development of creative A.I., Development of Consultation of A.I. related system＜Amatz＞Amatz Inc.’sRepresentative Director Michihito MuraokaDirector Sion SawaIntex Ebisu Bldg. 5F, 2-1-10 Ebisu-Minami, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, JapanOfficial Website： http://www.amatz.com/ Our services：All sort of planning, developing, and operating service for online games & Smart phone games including related creative projects. Consulting for games as an overall and offer secondary services.〈al＋〉Alt Inc.CEO Kazutaka Yonekura8F, UNIZO Higashi-Kanda 3-chome Bldg., 3-1-2 Higashi-Kanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Ja-panOfficial Website : https://alt.ai/ Our services : Aims to digitize users' intentions and place it on the cloud to let our clones deal with all digital operations. We commenced joint research with several A.I. expert organizations inside and outside the country.Blockchain Insight Inc.CEO Akihiro YamaseRisona Kudan Bldg., 1-5-6, Kudanminami, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, JapanOfficial Website : http://blockchain-insight.jp/ Our services : Blockchain related project PR, promotion, event planning and managementContact details for inquiriesBlockchain Insightpr@blockchain-insight.jp



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.