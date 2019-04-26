Stop Soldier Suicide Co-Founder Receives Meritorious Public Service Medal

Stop Soldier Suicide announces Executive Chairman, Brian Kinsella, received the Meritorious Public Service Medal from the Chief of Staff of the Army.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stop Soldier Suicide is honored to announce that Executive Chairman, Brian Kinsella, received the Meritorious Public Service Medal from the Chief of Staff of the Army during the Chief's Salute at Commy Hall, Fort Myer, Virginia.The award was presented in a ceremony by General Mark Milley , the 39th Chief of Staff of the Army, in recognition of Kinsella’s advocacy and resolute support for the men and women of the Army, and for his commitment to helping stop veteran and soldier suicide. Past recipients of the award include Senator John McCain, Senator Elizabeth Dole, Gary Sinise, and Trace Adkins.“This is a humbling honor that I accept on behalf of my co-founders Nick Black and Craig Gridelli,” Kinsella says. “I also accept it on behalf of the entire team of Stop Soldier Suicide who work hard every day to improve the lives of service members, veterans, and military families.”Other recipients this year include Anthony Hassan, CEO of Cohen Veterans Network, one of Stop Soldier Suicide’s key partners.Stop Soldier Suicide was founded in 2010 amid the worst suicide crisis the military has ever seen. Today, the risk of suicide is 50% higher for veterans than for their peers who have not served. Stop Soldier Suicide’s Resource Center is staffed with social workers who connect one-on-one with soldiers, veterans, and military family members to get the resources they need.“This is such a great recognition of the work this team has done, and we’re excited about where we’re going,” says CEO Chris Ford. “Our vision is by 2030 veteran suicide rates will be at parity with nonveterans in America.”The nonprofit’s resources include mental health, PTSD and TBI referrals, emergency financial aid, housing assistance, alternative therapies, education, and retreats.# # #About Stop Soldier Suicide: Founded in 2010, Stop Soldier Suicide is the first veteran-led nonprofit focused on preventing military and veteran suicide. The organization empowers the military community by providing resources and support to all service members and their families through a comprehensive network of individuals and organizations that meet the complex needs of the community. Its resource center staff is capable of anticipating and mitigating suicide risk factors, promoting resiliency, inspiring hope, and encouraging personal growth. Stop Soldier Suicide is a registered 501(c)3 organization and a Platinum GuideStar™ nonprofit headquartered in Durham, NC. For more information or to support their work, visit www.stopsoldiersuicide.org or follow Stop Soldier Suicide on Facebook

Our Mission



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.