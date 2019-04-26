NSW Public Services Commission (PSC) Office Furniture

PSC Aspect Furniture 01

Aspect Furniture supply NSW State Government Office Furniture

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the NSW Public Services Commission (PSC) decided to move to a new office space across a single floor in order to enable easier communication between departments, IA Design was engaged to create a more agile workspace based on the principles of activity-based working. A staff of 150 people were to be accommodated in the new 2000 square metre space.

A vision workshop established that the environment was to be sophisticated and timeless while feeling warm and inviting. Staff now enter into a warm and sophisticated reception area, moving through into a large break-out space that features two kitchens and a variety of seating options. Surrounding this space are the offices, workstations and multiple types of meeting spaces.

Aspect Furniture was shortlisted in a tender as a pre-approved provider to the NSW state contract for office furniture. Out of all the tender submissions, Aspect’s was deemed to offer the best value to the client in terms of superior product to fit the design brief. We were also able to consolidate the supply of both workstations and task seating within a single package.



