Strategic Partners, Inc. Back Operation:Scrubs' Innovative Approach to Continuing Nurse Education and Nurse Image Reform

National Nursing Day picked to mark beginning of Operation:Scrubs effort to bring nursing education and image reform into 21st century.

MARINA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Partners, Inc. ("SPI"), announces presenting sponsorship support of Operation: Scrubs, a non-traditional symposium that introduces the next tradition-breaking cycle of innovative/advanced continuing nursing education. The inaugural symposium takes place on May 6, 2019, aboard the FantaSea One yacht in Marina del Rey, CA during National Nurses Week (May 6th – 12th).

Founded by Pamela Jane Nye, an Associate Professor at UCLA School of Nursing, and a recently retired Stroke Coordinator/Clinical Nurse Specialist, Operation: Scrubs endeavors to provide nurses the required education they need with the special pampering they deserve. Pamela will serve as the speaker for five of the eight sessions. The sessions will include Reading Imaging for the Stroke Coordinator, Advanced Neuro Anatomy, Project and Data Management, Joint Commission Preparation, New Developments in Pre-Hospital Stroke Care. Jack Bousquet, known for his six-billion dollar real estate development success – noting $1.5 billion coming after his massive stroke. Jack is the Stroke Survivor Panel’s keynote speaker and will share his amazing road-to-recovery journey and the stroke-related challenges he still faces today.

The day of education will include breakfast and lunch, a gourmet buffet dinner, two-hour sunset harbor cruise, entertainment and swag gifts. Additionally, Operation: Scrubs will serve as the official kick-off to “See a Nurse? Thank a Nurse! Challenge” an initiative whereby individuals are challenged to elevate nurses, e.g., See a nurse, and say “thank you,” share the nurses' response experience with others, then make a $10 donation towards advanced nursing education scholarships administered by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Donor Advised Fund.

“Strategic Partners is excited to be the Presenting Sponsor of a groundbreaking experience for nurses,” stated Mike Singer, Chief Executive Officer. “National Nurses Week is one of the most important opportunities for our brands to show nurses how much they’re appreciated,” he added.

Nye is also excited stating, “This being first-time events for both Operation: Scrubs and the ‘See a Nurse? Thank a Nurse! Challenge, it’s an honor, as well as an amazing opportunity to have the SPI's affiliation, support, and resources, including its widely known and respected brands.

Strategic Partners designs, sources, markets and distributes the highest-quality uniforms, footwear and accessories to various types of retailers, with its products available in over 70 countries, as well as online. The Company is the leading provider of medical scrubs sold through retail to healthcare personnel with several of the industry's most recognized brands including Cherokee, Dickies, HeartSoul, Elle and Disney Scrubs. SPI's brands are consistently recognized as market leaders in fashion, quality, comfort, and innovation.

FantaSea One, flagship of FantaSea Yachts, Inc., is the Official Venue and Headquarters of Operation:Scrubs.



