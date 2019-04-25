Dr. Pol and GrowthCell Global Enter into Licensing Agreement For Comprehensive Line of CBD Products

GrowthCell

GrowthCell has entered into a licensing agreement with Dr. Jan Pol, a veterinarian and star of Nat Geo WILD's reality television series, The Incredible Dr. Pol.

KAMLOOPS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GrowthCell Global Corp. (GCG) has entered into a licensing agreement with Dr. Jan Pol, a veterinarian & star of Nat Geo WILD’s reality television series "The Incredible Dr. Pol" for a comprehensive line of CBD products for pets.

The new deal calls for GCG to develop a portfolio of animal supplements, treats and tinctures with CBD and/or Hemp which will feature the Dr. Pol brand. GCG's differentiator is its pharmaceutical grade oligopeptide natural patented ingredient designed to complement and enhance any feeding program. It contains nutrients critical to maximizing health and lifespan, regardless of age or condition.

In The Incredible Dr. Pol, viewers travel with Dr. Pol across rural Michigan as he tirelessly cares for family pets and livestock in need of his expertise and kindness. The series, which celebrated its 100th episode in 2017 and will debut its 15th season in July, continues to break ratings records for the Nat Geo WILD network.

A true television icon, Dr. Pol has been featured in dozens of major media outlets such as USA Today, PEOPLE, Parade Magazine, TV Guide, AARP, New York Daily News, Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Tribune, and top TV shows including The Doctors, Fox & Friends, Home & Family, ABC News, Adult Swim, Good Day LA and many others.

"As a veterinarian, I'm excited to partner with GrowthCell and incorporate their science-based research into beneficial products for pets," states Dr. Pol.

Given the breadth of the license agreement with Dr. Pol, there will be products sold into multiple channels including, but not limited to, the independent specialty market, mass retail and online. "GCG is thrilled to be working with Dr. Pol and our first priority is developing and making some products available as soon as possible via direct-to-consumer and online, which are expected to start hitting the market mid to late Q3," says Pam Lehr, Chief Business Development Officer of GrowthCell Global Corp.

About Dr. Pol:

"In this business, it is totally unpredictable what you're going to get, day to day. Animals don't wait to get sick, and they don't take appointments. They get sick, and they need to be seen. So, some days, you’re gonna go in, and there’s gonna be nothing going on. And other days, you're gonna go in, and you can't run fast enough."– Dr. Jan Pol

With more than 45 years of veterinary experience, Dr. Pol is a pioneer in treating animals. He is also the star of Nat Geo WILD's #1 hit television series, The Incredible Dr. Pol, which follows the doctor on his routine 14-hour workdays treating both pets and livestock in rural Michigan. The Incredible Dr. Pol, now in its 15th season, celebrated its 100th episode in 2017 and continues to break ratings records for the network and surprise viewers with Dr. Pol’s witty and charming, no-nonsense approach to animal care.

Dr. Pol immigrated from the Netherlands to the United States in 1971. After ten years of practice, he moved to Weidman, Michigan, in 1981 and founded Pol Veterinary Services out of his garage with his wife, Diane. With a down-to-earth, practical approach to veterinary medicine, Dr. Pol grew his practice from a humble start to one with over 25,000 clients.

About GrowthCell Global Corp.:

GrowthCell infuses nutraceuticals with a patented oligopeptide that increases the bioavailability of CBD. These break-through anti-aging formulas contain natural occurring growth factors & peptides responsible for reprogramming adult stem cells and amino acids in the body. GCG is the exclusive distributor in North America for the active raw ingredient, oligopeptide (embryonic peptide), in combination with manufacturing and/or producing cannabidiol, hemp and cannabis products (people & pets).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.