WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What could cherry blossoms and human rights education have in common? Come springtime Washington, D.C. is known for the breathtaking cherry blossoms. Each year the National Cherry Blossom Festival attracts more than 1.5 million people including teachers, youth, and people from around the world. However, how many of those people are aware of their human rights?

The local D.C. Chapter of Youth for Human Rights International sponsored the human rights themed concert as a part of the Cherry Blossom Festival to support all human rights but to particularly celebrate human right #19 Freedom of Expression, human right #27 the Right to Culture and Copyright, and human right #1 We Are All Born Free and Equal. The concert featured musicians from across the country who performed in support of human rights.

Talented musicians with a love for human rights such as: The Jam Band, Trinity Skye, Wil Seabrook, Rock for Human Rights, WD-HAN and Sophia Angelica performed for Festival attendees. While listening to the artists, they also had the opportunity to learn all of their 30 human rights from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as thousands of copies of the declaration were passed out to the crowds watching the show.

When asked about his thoughts on the power of music when it comes to human rights education, Wil Seabrook from Rock for Human Rights said, “Music is the universal language. It uplifts, inspires, and motivates people and so it’s an ideal medium to share the important message of universal human rights.”

“The majority of people don’t know their basic rights. This leaves them vulnerable to human rights abuses. Children are not taught their basic human rights in school, showing the failure of the public education system. We are here taking this opportunity to reach the many people in town visiting to make them aware of human rights through fun, non-conventional teaching methods,” said Azhar Haq, President of the Youth for Human Rights Washington, D.C. Chapter.

Youth for Human Rights International teaches human rights education both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings. They aim to reach people from diverse backgrounds, with materials, which often appeal across generations. By teaching human rights through all means—from conferences and workshops to hip-hop and dancing—this message has spread around the world.



About Youth for Human Rights:

Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), and inspire them to become valuable advocates for respect and peace. Their most recent campaign has included #KnowYour30 with the deliberate purpose of increasing awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights list of the 30 human rights every person has – and how these become interwoven into everyday life. To learn more go to https://www.youthforhumanrights.org or watch

https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/mary-shuttleworth.html



