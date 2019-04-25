CentralAir.com Secures BBB Accreditation Status with an A+ Ranking

CentralAir.com Secures BBB Accreditation Status

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 17th 2019, after months of working with the BBB to gain accreditation, CentralAir.com was granted accreditation status. It took a while since there was another business with a similar name which was no longer in business and it was causing a conflict. After providing the necessary information to prove that CentralAir.com was not the other business, accreditation was finally granted.

Owner Todd Cefaratti stated, "We have been working on this for a while and are excited to have it completed. It's just one more step in establishing our new company as a premiere online air conditioning company that not only provides a free online quote, but also delivers quality and value whenever a customer needs to purchase a new ac unit. We wanted the ability to proudly display the BBB logo on our site and now we can."

The founder of Centralair.com found himself in a familiar situation many Arizona homeowners find themselves in during the hot summer months. One of his AC units was no longer working and getting it fixed was a major priority since temperatures in AZ regularly are over 100 degrees during the summer.

Initially he took the normal route most people do and started calling local contractors. It turns out that the price of the same AC unit can vary greatly from vendor to vendor and he was getting prices from $9000 to $15,000. He knew that was too much of a difference and continued to shop for days only this time turning to the Internet. He eventually found the same unit installed for $5800 but even the site he found it on had its issues and could be better. This left him wondering if there was a better way to buy a new air conditioner unit online that would provide installation through an attractive website that functions fast and works every time a visitor wants a price. An AC unit going out in Arizona is considered a panic moment and it was from this event the idea for a new company was born.

About CentralAir.com

CentralAir.com opened for business in July 2018 and services the entire state of Arizona.

With their custom coded website, they provide free online quotes for new ac units that include installation. They work with licensed and bonded installers and are bringing Arizona residents who need AC units up to a 50% savings on prices over other local vendors.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.