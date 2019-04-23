Ohio Investment Real Estate Broker Launches New Property Search Website

Search OH Commercial and Residential Investment Real Estate at www.capitalinvestmentsrealty.com.

Commercial Real Estate Broker Julie Kemp launched a website with property search features for investors for the Columbus, Ohio real estate market.

We give our clients the advantage of searching for investment real estate that other investors may not have access to.” — Julie Kemp

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Investments Realty broker Julie Kemp launched a new website with advanced property search features for investors. The new search tools include listings in a wide area around Columbus, OH.

Kemp says the new website (http://capitalinvestmentsrealty.com/) allows investors looking for any kind of commercial or residential income property to search for listings in the Columbus Board of Realtors MLS (CBRMLS).

"One of our biggest areas of expertise is multi-family properties," Kemp said. "Our site benefits our clients by putting many of our advanced search tools directly into their hands."

She says it was important to her to allow Capital Investment Realty's investor clients to search and shortlist potential properties from their phones.

"We believe in empowering our clients and future clients with as much information as possible," she said. "But one thing that sets us apart is that our website searches our pocket listings, as well."

According to Kemp, commercial brokers often have "pocket listings" that are not in the MLS.

"Access to these supplemental listings can be really important to our clients," she said. "We give our clients the advantage of searching for investment real estate that other investors may not have access to."

About Capital Investments Realty

Capital Investments Realty handles all types of investment properties, including commercial real estate and residential investment real estate. We will be your resource to find the ideal multifamily, industrial, office, medical office, and retail property. The firm serves the entire Columbus, Ohio market, which includes Canal Winchester, Dublin, Gahanna, Grandview Heights, Grove City, Hilliard, New Albany, Pickerington, Powell, Upper Arlington, Westerville, and Worthington.

About Julie Kemp, Broker, CCIM, CNE

Julie Kemp is the principal broker of Capital Investments Realty. With over 18 years in the real estate industry, she brings to her company a diverse background in both commercial and residential real estate, along with an in-depth knowledge of title insurance. Her expertise is helping commercial and residential real estate investors find the ideal properties for their portfolios.

Contact Information:

Julie Kemp, Broker, CCIM, CNE

Capital Investments Realty, LLC

1491 Polaris Parkway

Suite 373

Columbus, OH 43240

614-940-4156

Website: http://capitalinvestmentsrealty.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/juliekempbroker

Google My Business: http://goo.gl/maps/FsoizYhsCJCJbzR4A



