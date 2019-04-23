Financial Reporting Software Company FYIsoft Launches New Company Website

Financial reporting software company FYIsoft has launched a new company website.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial reporting software company FYIsoft has launched a new company website. The sleek, user-friendly website boasts FYIsoft’s accounting software solutions, such as financial reporting software, financial analytics software, and FRx report replacement, and the various benefits of the suite of FYIsoft solutions.

Additionally, case studies are available for download and a portal for partners makes access easier than ever. FYIsoft’s partner programs are designed around partner profitability, ease of doing business, and FYIsoft’s ability to assist partners with uncovering opportunities to cultivate new deals. One of the many benefits of working with FYIsoft is that FYIsoft supports a multitude of general ledger (GL) systems. This means that you (or your clients) can rely on the power of FYIsoft’s cloud financial reporting software no matter which GL or ERP you represent.

Company news and a company blog are front and center as well, rounding out FYIsoft’s new website and making it a one-stop shop for customer and partner information. Prospective buyers can easily request a demo as well.

Check out the FYIsoft website today. Download a case study, read up on FYIsoft solutions, check out the partner program, and request a demo to see how FYIsoft can help your business’s accounting team succeed.

About FYIsoft

FYIsoft (formerly Renovo Corporation) was founded in 2012 to provide innovative financial reporting solutions that enable companies to gain an accurate insight into their corporate finances. FYIsoft’s solutions are browser-based and can be deployed in the cloud or on-premises. FYIsoft’s goals are to simplify the most complex financial environments by enabling on-demand reporting, easy integration with virtually all general ledger systems, and multi-company consolidations with different currencies, account numbers, and calendars. FYIsoft is headquartered in Naples, Florida, with customers and partners around the globe. For more information please visit https://www.fyisoft.com.



