YOUR SMALL BEDROOM SOLUTION HAS ARRIVED!

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: APRIL 23, 2019Bob Lomassaro, Marketing Director702-436-3960marketing@fmvegas.comYOUR SMALL BEDROOM SOLUTION HAS ARRIVED! The Fenice Storage Bed comes in a variety of sizes ideal for any space.Las Vegas, NV: Exclusively from the Natuzzi Italia Collection, the Fenice Storage Bed combines outstanding contemporary taste with storage solutions suitable for any space and every need. Featuring an original design and incredible quality, this is one new arrival you don’t want to miss!“Small spaces don't have to be a compromise -- we think that the decision to make more from less square footage is a smart one.” -Brie Dyas, The Huffington Post. Here at Furniture Market , we never expect our clients to compromise their comfort. No matter their space requirements. The Fenice bed by designers Bernhardt & Vella has all the bells and whistles of a sumptuous bed and features a commanding and geometrically original design suitable for any decor.Offering unrivalled quality in its versatility and available in a wide range of covers and finishes including removable fabric and fine Natuzzi leather, storage solutions like the Fenice bed don’t just enhance your space, they elevate your standard of living by offering benefits including:● Less clutter: extremely beneficial for improving stress levels● More options for your space: colours and fabrics aside, the Fenice bed’s unique storage properties free allow you to decorate the rest of your home without worrying about space.● An organized bedroom: considered absolutely essential for proper rest and relaxation, the Fenice bed’s storage helps to organize your bedroom so you can enjoy it free from distractions.Furniture Market: Celebrating 10 years as industry leaders in fine and contemporary home furnishings , we’re a family run company that understands the dynamics of creating a functional and beautiful home experience your family will love.



