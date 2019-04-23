Student Employee at Stevenson University Files Class Action for Unpaid Minimum Wage and Overtime Pay

A former student employee from Stevenson University, Inc. has filed a lawsuit on behalf of herself and others denied overtime and minimum wage

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 19, 2019, a former student employee (Plaintiff) of Stevenson University, Inc. ("Stevenson University") filed a class and collective action lawsuit (Case No. 1:19-cv-01159) in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland against the college to recover unpaid minimum and overtime wages. Stevenson University is a private higher-learning institution in Baltimore County, Maryland. While pursuing her undergraduate and graduate degrees, Plaintiff was hired to work as both a receptionist for the university and a Graduate Assistant for the university's lacrosse team.

Plaintiff brought her case on behalf of herself and other students who work or worked for Stevenson University. Plaintiff alleges that the college violated the Fair Labor Standards Act ("FLSA") and equivalent state wage laws by failing to pay her the correct minimum and overtime wages for all hours worked. Plaintiff alleges that she consistently worked more hours than she was scheduled to work. However, regardless of how many hours that she and other student employees worked, it is alleged they were only permitted to record between ten (10) and twenty (20) hours on their time-sheets each week. It is alleged that Stevenson University prohibited its student employees from reporting working beyond the capped number of weekly hours designated for a given position, resulting in a denial of minimum wage and overtime payments.

According to the Complaint, this was a uniform policy enforced among all student employee positions within the athletic department (including the positions of Team Manager, Graduate Assistant and Assistant Coach) and administrative positions within the university (including, but not limited to, the receptionist position).

