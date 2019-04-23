Joseph DuMouchelle explains how natural blue diamonds are setting records

Jeweler and gemologist Joseph DuMouchelle offers insight into the rise of record-breaking natural blue diamonds.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An estate buyer, graduate gemologist, appraiser, auctioneer, and jeweler, Joseph DuMouchelle is the president and co-founder of Joseph DuMouchelle Fine & Estate Jewellers, LLC. Here, the jewelry and precious gem expert—raised amid a family-run estate and auction business with a 91-year history—reveals more about how natural blue diamonds are setting records."Blue diamonds are particularly noteworthy at the moment; a variety which exhibits all of the same inherent qualities of more traditional diamonds, but with the additional element of beautiful, natural blue coloring in the stone," reveals DuMouchelle, who has more than 30 years of expertise in the appraisal of jewelry. He and his partner, Melinda 'Lindy' Adducci, specialize in buying, selling, appraising, and auctioning larger fine diamonds, fancy color diamonds, natural colored stones, estate, signed and antique jewelry, and objets d'art.Among the rarest gems and becoming increasingly desirable in recent years, blue diamonds are naturally colored by trace amounts of boron present in the stones' crystalline lattice structures, according to Joseph DuMouchelle. "They're much rarer than similarly desirable natural pink diamonds," he adds, "with only violet, purple, and red stones more difficult to come by."DuMouchelle's company provides valuable hands-on service to appraisers, jewelers, gemologists, attorneys, bank officers, collectors, and individual sellers. "In doing so, we help them to achieve record values for selling their larger diamonds, colored stones, signed and estate jewelry, and other gems, primarily at auction," adds the expert.Of colored stones, in particular, DuMouchelle continues, "Blue diamonds can range from pale, sky blue in color to intense, deep blue shades, often assigned names such as royal, baby, midnight, or navy blue, for example."Incredibly rare and increasingly in demand, DuMouchelle goes on to explain that natural blue diamonds are today setting record prices both in the U.S. and internationally. "Blue diamonds of more than 3 carats are currently fetching record-breaking prices of $1.5 million or more per carat," he adds, wrapping up, "with the Natural Color Diamond Association reporting between a 12 and 17 percent year-on-year increase in prices annually since 2002."A member of the international board for the Gemological Institute of America Alumni Association and former head of the Accredited Gemologists Association, Joseph DuMouchelle is co-founder and president of Joseph DuMouchelle Fine & Estate Jewellers, LLC. Established over a decade ago, the business now boasts locations in Michigan, New York, and Florida. As an international auction house, Joseph DuMouchelle Fine & Estate Jewellers holds diamond, jewelry, and timepiece auctions year-round, selling to clients in over 80 countries worldwide. Experts in rare, colored stones, the business has also successfully handled and sold noteworthy pieces from major collections and belonging to famous individuals including Nat King Cole and Marla Maples.To find out more about Joseph DuMouchelle Fine & Estate Jewellers, please visit http://www.josephdumouchelle.com/



