STEEPED COFFEE Wins Best New Product Award for Innovative Packaging at Specialty Coffee Expo

Steeped Coffee's Compostable Single-Serve Bag Brews Up Like Gourmet Coffee with No Machines, No Waste, No Guilt

SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steeped, Inc., a Santa Cruz, CA-based startup that is revolutionizing the way people prepare and enjoy premium single-serve coffee , won the Best New Product award at the 2019 Specialty Coffee Expo in Boston for their packaging made using renewable and compostable materials.Steeped earned the award from the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), a trade organization comprising coffee professionals from around the world, on April 13 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The Specialty Coffee Expo is the largest coffee event in North America, attracting more than 13,000 attendees and hundreds of vendors from over 75 countries each year.“This award further validates the excitement around the Steeped Coffee Method and particularly in the way our team is empowering our specialty coffee Partners to find success without compromise through initiatives like our Guilt-Free Packaging,” said Josh Wilbur, Founder and CEO of Steeped Coffee.Wilbur patented the Steeped Brewing Method in response to the environmental impact of billions of unrecyclable pods accumulating in landfills each year. Unable to find viable options, Steeped sourced and developed its own sustainable packaging materials, which are now available to other consumer packaged goods companies.Steeped Coffee has been creating a buzz throughout the coffee industry with its environmentally-responsible approach. Its proprietary single-serve brewing method delivers freshly ground, nitro sealed specialty coffee in guilt-free packaging, made using renewable and compostable materials.Simply add hot water to the Steeped Bags for the perfect cup. No machines, no special equipment, no plastic pods, no waste – just fresh, ethically-sourced, micro-batch coffee that is being celebrated by a growing list of renowned roasters and baristas across the nation.The Steeped Coffee brand is available in five roasts: light, medium, dark, French roast, and a single-origin Swiss Water Process decaf. You can get your hands on Steeped Coffee packs at www.steepedcoffee.com , various luxury hotels, top company break rooms, by asking your local retail stores to start carrying Steeped, or through any of the partnered specialty roasters now offering their coffee in the Steeped Brewing Method.In a world quickly moving towards convenience, solutions that focus on sustainability are few and far between. Steeped, Inc. hopes to help fuel the change by offering more guilt-free packaging—even by enjoying a simple cup of quality coffee while at home, at work, or on-the-go.About Steeped CoffeeSteeped, Inc., based in Santa Cruz, California, is a B-Corp (Benefit Corporation) focused on every detail from farm-to-cup and beyond, to bring people the most convenient, quality, ethically sourced, and sustainably packaged products available. Steeped Coffee provides a single-serve method that combines convenience and quality all within Guilt-Free Packaging. The proprietary Steeped Brewing Method delivers 100% freshly roasted, precision ground, and nitro sealed specialty coffee pre-portioned within Steeped Full Immersion Filters. Steeped Coffee is the simplest way to make a perfect cup of coffee, with no machine needed, just add water. Steeped, Inc. offers its brewing method to Licensed Partners around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.steepedcoffee.com . For business inquiries, contact sales@steepedcoffee.com.Features of Steeped Coffee include:● 100% Specialty Coffee: quality coffee ethically sourced directly from farmers● Nitro Sealed: removes oxygen, stopping the clock on freshly ground beans● Ultrasonic Edges: no glue, staples, or wasted materials for max steeping● Full Immersion Filter: non-GMO filters that regulate ideal water-in and maximum flavor-out● Guilt-Free Packaging: made using plant-based renewable and compostable materials● Micro Batching: roasted locally in small batches● Precision Ground: consistent water-cooled grinding to the micron● Pre-Portioned: consistent SCA recommended water-to-coffee ratios● Just Add Water: single-serve convenience with no machines required● Barista Approved: tested by multiple independent specialty coffee Q-graders for freshness, quality, and taste



