It’s a Grappling Deal for Konstant as Top Magento Developer India’19

Marking a new year in the public glare, Konstant celebrates the latest recognition, been selected as Top Magento Development Companies India by Designrush!

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Konstant has been pushing boundaries by testing new growth initiatives, implementing new technologies and improving shopper engagement. As a business in e-commerce app development, they address and try to achieve outstanding growth online and in-store. The reason behind our success is the knowledge that we have gained over experience, checking every market opportunities and potential points of friction.

Magento is a popular, cost-effective e-commerce platform that is used by web developers for varied purposes these days like: Including chatbots, for giving customers with personalized experience, adding a smart search feature in websites (for high ranking in Google), creating user-centric content, for social selling (promoting products and services on social media – paid advertising), including push notifications, incorporating voice search, and many more additions.

Designrush recently listed top Magento developers India in its latest listing.

Mr. Vipin Jain, Head Operations, CEO and Co-owner of Konstant states, “We started with an entrepreneurial mind with few resources, considering it as our chance to serve the community. Ideology has a different weight when it comes to our esteemed clients. From day one we were clear on our goals, expectations from team members involved in the project, client’s expectations and our process, which helped us to mitigate potential project risks and achieve what we always wanted to. We firmly believe that customer is the king and all our activities are oriented towards exceeding expectations and amazing them with our work.”

About Designrush

Designrush, founded in 2017 is a Business to Business Marketplace that connects various brands with likeminded businesses. Their listings act as reference to find the best professional agencies categorized by domain expertise. Typically client reviews, success ratio, adeptness with technologies and timely deliveries are four driving factors that make them list a firm on their website.

About Konstant Infosolutions

Konstant team has strived to underline the next wave of IT reforms by focusing on their efforts, being part of technological innovations, playing around with technologies, tools, and techniques, delivering projects relentlessly within budget and timeline. They are experimenting into 5G networks, mainstream blockchain apps, AI-AR-VR enabled platforms for automated work, machine learning for customer service, 3D printing, and wearable tech and optimized communication.

