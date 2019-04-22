John Angelicchi, Orlando Based Real Estate Agent Unveils New Client-Friendly Website

On the new website, anyone in the market for a new home or property in central Florida will have access to all listed properties, pulled directly from the MLS.

ORLANDO, FL, USA, April 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a real estate agent, John Angelicchi has always taken a client-centered approach. To maximize his reach and make the house hunting process even more accessible for his clients, Angelicchi recently unveiled a new website with an improved design and user-friendly layout.

With his new website, redefineestate.com, in cooperation with Lokation Real Estate, Orlando based real estate agent John Angelicchi has redefined what user-friendly means for real estate buyers and sellers. As Orlando's newest and most comprehensive real estate source, the new website offers everything that buyers and sellers have been looking for, in one convenient place maximizing both time and effort.

As a hard-working entrepreneur, Angelicchi appreciates that his client's time is money. When asked about the trends that excite him, he stated, "How much time am I spending on tasks, and how much money is that equivalent to? Technology is only going to keep evolving, and I am always looking for people who are looking at current problems in today's world and looking for solutions." Consumers in the real estate market had some requests, and Angelicchi responded by integrating the latest technology into the website, saving his current and future clients time and money.

On the new website, anyone in the market for a new home or property in central Florida will have access to all listed properties, pulled directly from the MLS, the resource used by agents to find homes and property. Also, the advanced technology keeps the listings current by automatically withdrawing sold and expired listings and uploading the latest listings, so that purchasers are not wasting time chasing properties that are no longer available.

For homeowners, the first step toward deciding to sell or not is knowing your property's value. If you are contemplating putting your home on the market, the website also provides a convenient and straightforward widget letting you get a fair estimate in a matter of minutes.

As a distinguished member of the community, this latest website upgrade is only one example of how Angelicchi is continually working to provide real estate clients in central Florida with the best tools available and service that is second to none.



